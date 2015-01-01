पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में कोरोना:237 मिले नए संक्रमित मरीज, 316 ठीक हुए; 3 मरीजों की मौत

रांची12 मिनट पहले
झारखंड में अब तक 1,079,21 संक्रमितों की पहचान की जा चुकी है।
  • मृतकों में देवघर, हजारीबाग और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से मरीज शामिल हैं

झारखंड के विभिन्न हिस्सों में बुधवार को 237 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की पहचान हुई। 316 मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं। इनमें से 161 मरीज रांची से शामिल हैं। राज्य भर में अब तक 1,079,21 संक्रमितों की पहचान की जा चुकी है। इनमें से 2,242 एक्टिव हैं। वहीं, बुधवार को तीन मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। मृतकों में देवघर, हजारीबाग और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं।

कहां से मिले कितने मरीज
बोकारो से 18, देवघर से 10, धनबाद से 14, दुमका से 2, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 38, गढ़वा से 4, गिरिडीह से 4, गोड्‌डा से 3, गुमला से 1, हजारीबाग से 6, जामताड़ा से 1, खूंटी से 6, कोडरमा से 1, लातेहार से 2, लोहरदगा से 4, पाकुड़ से 1, पलामू से 3, रामगढ़ से 12, रांची से 92, साहेबगंज से 4, सरायकेला से 2, सिमडेगा से 4 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 5 मरीज

