कोरोनावायरस:झारखंड में 318  नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, 506 ठीक हुए; राज्य में 4 मरीजों की मौत

44 मिनट पहले
राज्य में अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 5666 है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • राज्य में अब कुल संक्रमित 99,906 हो गए हैं
  • राज्य में अब तक 93,368 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं

राज्य में मंगलवार को 318 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई। इसके साथ ही राज्य में कुल संक्रमित 99,906 हो गए हैं। हालांकि, आज 506 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। इनमें रांची के 179 मरीज हैं। इसके साथ ही राज्य में अबतक 93,368 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 5666 है। राज्य में मंगलवार को 4 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इनमें बोकारो, धनबाद, पूर्वी सिंहभूम व रांची से 1-1 मरीज शामिल हैं।

कहां मिले कितने मरीज रांची से 127, बोकारो से 28, देवघर से 18, धनबाद से 17, दुमका से 1, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 43, गढ़वा से 6, गिरिडीह से 2, गोड्डा से 1, गुमला से 9, जामताड़ा से 3, कोडरमा से 4, लातेहार से 4, लोहरदगा से 3, पाकुड़ से 21, पलामू से 6, रामगढ़ से 8, साहेबगंज से 1, सराईकेला से 2, सिमडेगा से 1 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 13 मरीज शामिल हैं।

