झारखंड में काेरोना:397 मिले नए कोरोना संक्रमित, 490 ठीक हुए; 5 मरीजों की मौत

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
अब तक राज्य भर में 96485 ठीक हो चुके हैं। (फाइल)
  • मृतकों में पूर्वी सिंहभूम और रांची से 2-2 जबकि पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 1 मरीज शामिल

राज्य में मंगलवार को 397 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान की गई। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 108 रांची में मिले। वहीं, आज 490 लोग कोरोना से ठीक भी हुए। इनमें 156 रांची से हैं। अब तक राज्य भर में 96485 ठीक हो चुके हैं। इधर, मंगलवार को झारखंड में 5 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई। मृतकों में पूर्वी सिंहभूम और रांची से 2-2 जबकि पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 1 मरीज शामिल है।

कहां मिले कितने मरीज

बोकारो से 27, चतरा से 3, देवघर से 19, धनबाद से 39, दुमका से 2, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 76, गढ़वा से 8, गिरिडीह से 4, गोड्डा से 11, गुमला से 12, हजारीबाग से 9, जामताड़ा से 6, खूंटी से 13, कोडरमा से 9, लातेहार से 1, लोहरदगा से 6, पलामू से 12, रांची से 108, रामगढ़ से 8, साहिबगंज से 4, सराईकेला से 6, सिमडेगा से 7 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 7 मरीज शामिल हैं।

