झारखंड में कोरोना:पिछले 24 घंटे में राज्य में मिले 137 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज, 5 की मौत

रांचीएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: विष्णु शर्मा
झारखंड में अब 2429 एक्टिव संक्रमित मरीज हैं। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • मृतकों में रांची से 2, बोकारो, धनबाद और हजारीबाग से 1-1 मरीज
  • अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,07,332 पहुंच गई है

झारखंड के विभिन्न जिलों में पिछले 24 घंटे में नए 137 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान की गई। वहीं, 272 मरीज ठीक भी हुए। इसमें 129 रांची से शामिल है। इधर, राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण से 5 लोगों की मौत भी हुई। इसमें रांची से 2 जबकि बोकारो, धनबाद और हजारीबाग से 1-1 मरीज शामिल है। अब राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1,07,332 पहुंच गई है। इनमें से 2429 एक्टिव संक्रमित मरीज हैं।

रविवार को कहां से मिले कितने मरीज
बोकारो से 7, देवघर से 5, दुमका से 3, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 5, गढ़वा से 12, गिरिडीह से 2, गोड्‌डा से 6, हजारीबाग से 4, जामताड़ा से 2, कोडरमा से 1, पलामू से 4, रामगढ़ से 4, रांची से 77, सरायकेला से 3 और पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 2 मरीज मिले हैं।

