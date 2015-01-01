पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनावायरस से जंग:धनबाद में 60 हजार लोगों की कोरोना जांच होगी, आरएटी किट मांगी

आरएटी किट व ट्रू-नेट व आरटीपीसीआर से 50-60 हजार लोगों की काेराेना जांच का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • छठ के बाद चलना था अभियान, अब प्रशासन आरएसटी किट का कर रहा इंतजार

काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव और नियंत्रण काे लेकर जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार जल्द ही जिलेभर में जांच अभियान चलाएगा। जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकार के अध्यक्ष सह डीसी उमाशंकर सिंह ने बताया कि एक महीने तक अभियान चलाने के लिए जिला आपदा प्रबंधन काे कम से कम एक लाख आर-एटी किट चाहिए, जिसकी मांग राज्य सरकार से की गई है।

जिला प्रशासन ने धनबाद की अंतरराज्यीय सीमावर्ती स्थिति और विभिन्न प्रदेशों से आने वाले लाेगाें काे देखते हुए आर-एटी किट व ट्रूनेट व आरटी पीसीआर से 50-60 हजार लोगों की काेराेना जांच का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया है।

दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले बस यात्रियों की भी हाेगी जांच
डीसी ने कहा कि एक्शन प्लान के अनुसार सरकारी व गैर सरकारी कार्यालय व संस्थानों के अलावा बीसीसीएल, एमपीएल, हर्ल सहित अन्य औद्योगिक संस्थान, अंतरराज्यीय सीमा निरसा व चिरकुंडा चेक पाेस्ट, धनबाद स्टेशन के साथ दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाली बसाें में भी यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच की जाएगी।

