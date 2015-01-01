पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:जमशेदपुर में मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों पर सख्ती; चलाया गया चेकिंग अभियान, 40 से अधिक लोगों को दी गई चेतावनी

जमशेदपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑटो ड्राइवर को मास्क लगाकर चलने की हिदायत देते पुलिसकर्मी।
  • एक सप्ताह में स्थिति बिगड़ी तो उल्लंघन करने वाले पर होगी कानूनी कार्रवाई: एसएसपी

शहर में बनाए गए चेकिंग प्वाइंट पर सोमवार से पुलिस द्वारा बिना मास्क के गुजरने वालों पर सख्ती बरती गई। बिष्टुपुर और साकची में मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों को सड़क चेकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे लोगों को रोककर पुलिस ने उठक-बैठक कराया। वहीं, 40 से ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों को चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया। विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में चेकिंग के दौरान लगभग 40 से अधिक लोगों को रोककर उन्हें चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया गया।

एसएसपी डॉ. एम तमिल वाणन के मुताबिक एक सप्ताह तक इसी तरह से अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस अवधि के बाद पाॅजिटिव केसों की संख्या में वृद्धि होती है तो मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इतना ही नहीं जरूरत पड़ने पर लॉकडाउन के दौरान बनाए गए दो कैंप जेल को फिर से शुरू किया जाएगा।

एसएसपी ने कहा- लॉकडाउन उल्लंघन करने वालों को आठ घंटे तक कैंप जेल में रखने के बाद पीआर बांड पर छोड़ा जाएगा। स्थिति को भांपते हुए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। बाइक पर अगर पति-पत्नी मास्क लगाकर जा रहे हैं तो उन्हें समझाकर एक ही व्यक्ति को बाइक पर जाने का अनुरोध किया जा रहा है। सिंगल राइडर अगर बिना मास्क के हैं तो उन्हें मास्क लगाने की सलाह दी जा रही है। बिना मास्क के ट्रिपल सवारी वालों को रोककर उनसे फाइन वसूला जा रहा है।

