  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Lohardaga Crime News Update | Criminals Attacls On Jharkhand Woman And Her Family Members In Lohardaga

एक परिवार के तीन सदस्यों पर जानलेवा हमला:बदमाशाें ने महिला को मारी गोली, भाई का रेता गला; बेटे को फेंका कुएं में

लोहरदगा10 मिनट पहले
महिला को बदमाशों ने तब गोली मारी, जब वो अपने भाई और बेटे के साथ खेत से घर लौट रही थी। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • महिला और उसके भाई को रिम्स में एडमिट कराया गया है
  • महिला का 12 साल का बेटा खुद ही कुएं से निकला बाहर

कैरो थाना क्षेत्र स्थित हनहट गांव में 10 बदमाशों ने एक परिवार पर हमला कर दिया। महिला के कमर में गोली मार दी। उसके भाई के गले को चाकू से रेत दिया। वहीं, मौके से भाग रहे महिला के 12 साल के बेटे को कुएं में फेंक दिया। घटना के बाद महिला और उसके भाई को रिम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं बच्चा सुरक्षित है। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि घटना को आपसी रंजिश में अंजाम दिया गया है। घटना रविवार देर शाम की है। उधर, वारदात की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

खेत से लौटने के वक्त किया हमला
घायल महिला की पहचान हनहट गांव की रहने वाली 35 साल की रीना देवी के रूप में की गई। रीना अपने 25 साल के भाई अजय साहू और बेटे अंकित के साथ शाम को खेत से लौट रही थी। बीच रास्ते में आंगनबाड़ी के पास पुलिया पर पहले से ही बदमाश घात लगाकर बैठे थे। जैसे ही तीनों नजदीक आए, आरोपी उनके साथ मारपीट करने लगे।

इसी बीच एक बदमाश ने रीना देवी पर गोली चला दी। गोली उसके कमर में लगी और वो जख्मी होकर जमीन पर गिर गई। रीना देवी के भाई अजय साहू की गला को चाकू से रेत दिया और मौके से भाग रहे अंकित को उठाकर कुएं में फेंक दिया। इसके बाद बदमाश मौके से भाग निकले। कुएं में पानी कम था जिसके चलते अंकित खुद ही बाहर निकल आया। इसके बाद मौके पर जुटे लोगों ने दोनों भाई-बहन को अस्पताल पहुंचाया और पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी।

