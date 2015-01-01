पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिस्मस:रंग बिरंगी रोशनी से सजावट और आतिशबाजी पर लगी रोक घर में उपलब्ध शृंगार की वस्तुओं से चरनी बनाने की अपील

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाधर्मप्रांत ने कहा, गिरिजाघरों की पवित्र मिस्सा में जरूर शामिल हों विश्वासी
  • ऑनलाइन मिस्सा सिर्फ आध्यात्मिक संतुष्टि प्रदान करते हैं

ख्रीस्त जयंती समारोह के लिए रांची महाधर्म प्रांत ने शनिवार को स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर (एसओपी) जारी कर दिया है। आर्च बिशप फेलिक्स टोप्पो और बिशप थेयोडोर मस्करेनहस द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से जारी किए गए एसओपी में पुरोहित, धर्मसंघी भाई-बहनों और विश्वासियों से गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए सादगी से क्रिसमस मनाने की अपील की गई है। आतिशबाजी नहीं करने, घरों में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रंग-बिरंगी बत्तियों की सजावट और सड़क पर उत्सव मनाने पर रोक लगाई गई है। सिर्फ एक स्टार लगाने को कहा गया है। महाधर्मप्रांत ने विश्वासियों से गिरिजाघरों में पवित्र मिस्सा में शामिल होने को कहा है। क्योंकि ऑनलाइन मिस्सा सिर्फ आध्यात्मिक संतुष्टि प्रदान करते हैं।

पवित्र परम प्रसाद नहीं देते हैं, इसलिए विश्वासी जहां भी संभव हो पवित्र मिस्सा में भाग लें। वृद्ध और बीमार मसीही को पुरोहित घर पर पवित्र परम प्रसाद दे सकते हैं। गिरिजाघरों में पवित्र मिस्सा में अधिक से अधिक विश्वासियों को शामिल होने का मौका देने के लिए सीमित संख्या के साथ कई बार पवित्र मिस्सा आयोजित करने की अपील की गई है। गिरिजाघरों में आयोजित पवित्र मिस्सा में शामिल होने वालों से सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालन करने को कहा गया है। महाधर्मप्रांत ने इस बार खरीदारी से बचने वाला पैसा गरीबों पर खर्च करें... महाधर्मप्रांत ने विश्वासियों से इस बार क्रिसमस के मौके पर अधिक खरीदारी से बचने की अपील की गई है। नई सामग्री की खरीदारी करने के बजाय घर में उपलब्ध शृंगार सामग्री से चरनी बनाने की सलाह दी गई है। खरीदारी से बचने वाला पैसा गरीबों और जरूरतमंदों के बीच खर्च करने की अपील की गई है।

आर्च बिशप हाउस में गिफ्ट लाने पर रोक
इस बार सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ कैरोल सिंगिंग होगी। पल्ली पुरोहितों को क्रिसमस कैरोल गायन का ग्रुप बनाने की सलाह दी गई है। यह ग्रुप विश्वासियों के घरों में जाकर कैरोल गाएंगे। पुरोहितों, धर्मबहनों, मित्रों व शुभचिंतकों से आर्च बिशप हाउस में केक, गिफ्ट या फूल नहीं लाने की अपील की गई है। इससे बचने वाले पैसे दान कर दें।

समारोही भोजन का सभी पल्ली में होगा आयोजन

27 दिसंबर को सभी पल्ली में भोज का आयोजन होगा। इसके लिए सभी धर्मसंघों और शुभचिंतकों से दान करने की अपील की गई है। महाधर्मप्रांत के सचिव फादर सुशील टोप्पो के मोबाइल नंबर 9006437066 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे मनाएं क्रिसमस

  • घर में क्रिसमस ट्री सजाएं और उपलब्ध सामग्री से चरनी बनाएं।
  • घर की सजावट और लाइटिंग के बजाय सिर्फ एक क्रिसमस स्टार लगाएं।
  • युवाओं की टोली सड़कों पर क्रिसमस न मनाएं
  • पवित्र रात अपने परिवार के साथ बिताएं।
  • अनावश्यक खर्च से बचने वाला पैसा जरूरतमंदों के बीच दान करें
  • ठंड में कपड़े और अन्य जरूरी सामान बांटें।
