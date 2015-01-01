पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाजार में वारदात:फल खरीद रहे ECL कर्मी से 50 हजार रुपए की छिनतई, बदमाश बैग छीनकर भागे

धनबाद29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीड़ित ECL कर्मी।
  • पीड़ित बैंक से रुपए निकाल बैग में रख बाइक से बाजार गया था

कुमारधुबी थाना क्षेत्र के बाजार में गुरुवार को फल खरीद रहे ECL (इस्टर्न कोल्ड फिल्ड लिमिटेड) कर्मी से 50 हजार रुपए की छिनतई की घटना सामने आई है। पीड़ित बैंक से रुपए निकाल बैग में रख बाइक से बाजार गया था। बैग बाइक के हैंडल में लटका रखा था। इसी दौरान पीछे से आए बदमाश बैग लेकर भाग निकले। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई है।

पीड़ित ECL कर्मी भागीरथ राय ने एसबीआई कुमारधुबी शाखा से रुपए निकाले थे। उसने बैग में कुछ जरूरी कागजात भी रखा था। पीड़ित ने इस संबंध में कुमारधुबी ओपी में लिखित शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पीड़ित के अनुसार बैंक से 50 हजार रुपए निकाल बाइक से कुमारधुबी बाजार आया। दुर्गा मंदिर के पास बाइक खड़ी कर फल खरीदने लगा। इसी बीच बदमाश बैग लेकर भाग निकले।

बता दें कि 3 दिन पहले भी उचक्कों ने मैथन मोड़ निवासी महेन्द्रनाथ ठाकुर के बैग में रखे एक लाख की छिनतई की थी। एक सप्ताह के अंदर छिनतई की दूसरी घटना से लोग दहशत में हैं। ओपी प्रभारी पुरुषोत्तम कुमार ने कहा कि भागीरथ राय ने लिखित शिकायत दी है। घटनास्थल पर जाकर फल दुकानदार व अन्य से पूछताछ की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें