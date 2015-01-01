पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती:धाैनी; फार्म हाउस में उपजाए ऑर्गेनिक टमाटर का रेट 40 रुपए किलो, पहले दिन बिका 71 किलो, गाय का दूध 55 रु. लीटर

रांची35 मिनट पहले
  • 20 दिनों बाद बंदगोभी, बींस, फूलगोभी भी आ जाएंगी, स्ट्रॉबेरी व ब्रोकली की भी खेती हो रही

(आसिफ नईम) क्रिकेट में चौके-छक्के लगाने के बाद धौनी अब खेती-किसानी में भी हेलीकॉप्टर शॉट मार रहे हैं। तीन सालों पहले धौनी ने धुर्वा स्थित सेंबो फॉर्म हाउस में खेती और डेयरी का काम शुरू किया था। अब वहां बड़ी तादाद में सब्जियों उग रही हैं। दूध का उत्पादन भी हो रहा है। ईजा फॉर्म नामक ब्रांड से उत्पादों की बिक्री हो रही है। सोमवार को टमाटर और दूध की बिक्री शुरू हो गई। हालांकि, धौनी अभी परिवार के साथ दुबई में हैं।

उनके धुर्वा सेंबो स्थित फार्म हाउस की ऑर्गेनिक सब्जियां बाजार में मिलने लगी हैं। अभी मार्केट में सिर्फ टमाटर और दूध बिक रहे हैं। बाजार में टमाटर 40 रु. किलो की दर से बिक रहा है। 80 किलो टमाटर में 71 किलो बिक गए। टमाटर के साइज बड़े हैं। 20 दिनों के बाद बंदगोभी, बींस, फूलगोभी भी बाजार में आ जाएंगी। यहां स्ट्रॉबेरी व ब्रोकली की भी खेती हो रही।

सब्जियां बिकनी शुरू हो गईं

धौनी के फार्म में उपजाई गईं सब्जियों की मार्केटिंग व्यवसाई शिवनंदन संभाल रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि धौनी ने कुछ दिनों पहले मिलने बुलाया और कहा- फार्म में सब्जियां और दूध का उत्पादन हो रहा है। इसकी मार्केटिंग करनी है। इसके बाद एग्रीमेंट तय हुआ और सब्जियां बिकनी शुरू हो गईं।

कड़कनाथ मुर्गा की हो रही फार्मिंग, जल्द मिलेंगे

शिवनंदन ने कहा कि दूध 55 रु. लीटर बेचा जा रहा है। इसमें किसी तरह की मिलावट नहीं है। पंजाब से 60 गाएं यहां लाई गई थीं। जर्सी और शहवाल किस्म की गाय का दूध बाजार में बेचे जा रहे हैं। अभी अपर बाजार, लालपुर, वर्धमान कंपाउंड में बिक रहे हैं। इसके अलावा पीपी कंपाउंड में भी जल्दी ही काउंटर खोले जाएंगे। मालूम हो कि धौनी अपने फॉर्म हाउस में कड़कनाथ मुर्गे के चूजे भी मंगाए हैं। लगभग 2 हजार चूजे अभी फॉर्म हाउस में हैं।

