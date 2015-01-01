पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर सरकार ने जारी किए निर्देश:झारखंड में बस दो घंटे जला सकेंगे पटाखे, रात 10 बजे के बाद पटाखा जलाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

28 मिनट पहले
छठ में सुबह छह बजे से आठ बजे तक और न्यू ईयर में  35 मिनट पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति दी गई है
  • रांची समेत आधा दर्जन जिलों में केवल ग्रीन पटाखे बेचने की इजाजत

राज्य सरकार ने दिवाली में पटाखा जलाने संबंधी निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। झारखंड में लोग इस बार केवल दो घंटे ही पटाखे जला सकेंगे। दीपावली के दिन शाम आठ बजे से रात 10 बजे तक पटाखा जलाने की अनुमति दी गई है। इसका उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार को झारखंड राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद ने निर्देश जारी कर दिया है। बोर्ड के सचिव राजीव लोचन बक्षी ने बताया कि ये निर्देश नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल के आदेशों को ध्यान में रखकर जारी किया गया है।

रांची समेत इन शहरों में केवल ग्रीन पटाखे ही बिकेंगे
झारखंड राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के मुताबिक रांची, रामगढ़, पलामू, पूर्वी सिंहभूम, सरायकेला-खरसावां, हजारीबाग, गिरिडीह, धनबाद, देवघर, गोड्डा, पाकुड़ और साहेबगंज के शहरी क्षेत्रों में वायु की गुणवत्ता स्तर थोड़ा प्रदूषित है। ये मॉडरेटली पोल्यूटेड शहर की श्रेणी में आते हैं। यहां रात 10 बजे के बाद पटाखे नहीं जलाए जाएंगे।

इन शहरों की हवा बेहतर
पर्षद के मुताबिक चतरा, गढ़वा, लोहरदगा, गुमला, सिमडेगा, खूंटी, कोडरमा, जामताड़ा और दुमका के शहरी क्षेत्रों व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की वायु गुणवत्ता अच्छी है । यहां हर किस्म के पटाखे जलाए जा सकते हैं। लेकिन पटाखे जलाने की समय सीमा शाम आठ बजे से रात 10 तक ही रहेगी।

छठ में केवल सुबह जला सकेंगे पटाखे
इसके अलावा छठ में सुबह छह बजे से आठ बजे तक और न्यू ईयर में 35 मिनट पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति दी गई है। लोग 11.55 से 12.30 बजे तक पटाखे जला सकेंगे।

