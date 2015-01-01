पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने रिसालदार बाबा की दरगाह पर चादरपोशी की:राज्यवासियों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाए रखने की दुआ मांगी

रांची2 मिनट पहले
रिसालदार बाबा की दरगाह पर चादरपोशी करते सीेएम हेमंत सोरेन।
  • सीएम ने कहा कि हजरत कुतुबुद्दीन रिसालदार बाबा की दरगाह सामाजिक सौहार्द का प्रतीक है

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने डोरंडा स्थित हजरत कुतुबुद्दीन रिसालदार बाबा की दरगाह पर चादरपोशी की। उर्स के मुबारक मौके पर सोमवार को चादरपोशी करते हुए सीएम ने राज्य में अमन, चैन और तरक्की के लिए दुआएं मांगी। साथ ही दरगाह पर मत्था टेकते हुए राज्यवासियों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाए रखने की दुआ भी मांगी। सीएम ने कहा कि हजरत कुतुबुद्दीन रिसालदार बाबा की दरगाह सामाजिक सौहार्द का प्रतीक है।

सद्भाव और भाईचारा बनाए रखना हम सभी का कर्तव्य
सीएम ने कहा कि आस्था और सद्भावना के इस पवित्र स्थल में जो लोग सच्चे दिल से दुआ मांगते हैं, उनकी मुरादें पूरी होती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में प्रेम, सद्भाव और भाईचारा बनाए रखना हम सभी का कर्तव्य है।

सर्वांगीण विकास में योगदान दें
सीएम ने कहा कि हम सभी एक दूसरे का सम्मान करें और मिल-जुलकर राज्य के सर्वांगीण विकास में अपना योगदान दें। मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री ने दरगाह परिसर में जरूरतमंदों के बीच कंबल वितरण भी किया। इस दौरान दरगाह कमेटी के अध्यक्ष, महासचिव व अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

