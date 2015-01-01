पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुमका-बेरमो उपचुनाव परिणाम:दोनों राजकुमारों को जनता ने गद्दी पर बैठाया, सरकार पर दिखा भरोसा

रांची5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपचुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद दुमका में खुशी मनाते झामुमो कार्यकर्ता।
  • बेरमो से कांग्रेस नेता राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह छह बार विधायक रहे हैं
  • दुमका से मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन भी यहां से दो बार जीत चुके हैं

रांची. झारखंड विधानसभा उपचुनाव की दोनों सीटें सत्ता पक्ष ने जीत ली। दुमका में झामुमो के बसंत सोरेन 6842 तो बेरमो में कांग्रेस के कुमार जयमंगल 14225 वोटों के अंतर से विजयी रहे। इन दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा के जीतने का सपना फिर अधूरा रह गया। दुमका में भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूर्व मंत्री लुईस मरांडी और बेरमो में भाजपा उम्मीदवार योगेश्वर महतो बाटुल को एक साल के अंदर लगातार दूसरी बार हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा। झामुमो सुप्रीमो शिबू सोरेन के छोटे पुत्र व सीएम हेमंत सोरेन के भाई बसंत सोरेन और पूर्व मंत्री राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह के बेटे कुमार जयमंगल उर्फ अनूप सिंह को जनता ने गद्दी पर बैठाया है।

दुमका झामुमो की पारंपरिक सीट रही है। झामुमो के स्टीफन मरांडी दुमका से लगातार छह बार जीत चुके हैं। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन भी यहां से दो बार जीत चुके हैं। इस बार मुख्यमंत्री ने यहां पर लगातार कैंप किया था। लोगों का सरकार पर भरोसा दिखा है। बेरमो से कांग्रेस नेता राजेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह छह बार विधायक रहे हैं। वे इस क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय थे। उनके निधन के बाद हुए इस उपचुनाव में लोगों ने उनके उनके बेटे कुमार जयमंगल को स्वीकार किया।

दोनों युवा नेता पर जनता ने भरोसा जताया है। इस उपचुनाव में खास बात यह भी रही कि दोनों ही नेताओं ने पुराने और उम्रदराज नेताओं को पराजित किया है। बसंत सोरेन की जीत से संथाल में झामुमो ने एक बार फिर अपना रिकाॅर्ड बेहतर किया है। राज्य सरकार तो पहले से ही स्थिर थी, अब उसकी स्थिरता और बढ़ेगी। झामुमो में सत्ता का एक और केंद्र स्थापित हुआ। लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री के कार्य पर भरोसा जताया है। वहीं, बेरमो से कुमार जयमंगल की जीत से यह भी स्पष्ट हो गया कि गठबंधन सरकार में कांग्रेस की स्थिति और मजबूत हुई है। सरकार के फोरम पर कांग्रेस फ्रंटफुट पर रह सकती है।

वहीं, उपचुनाव के नतीजे भाजपा के जोश को ठंडा कर सकता है। भाजपा के दाेनों प्रत्याशी 2019 के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी हार चुके हैं। वहीं, विस चुनाव के बाद भाजपा में शामिल हुए पूर्व सीएम बाबूलाल के कद को भी ये चुनाव परिणाम प्रभावित कर सकते हैं। भाजपा उपचुनाव में उन मुद्दों को ही उठाती दिखी, जो 2019 के चुनाव प्रचार में भाजपा उठा रही थी। सरकार के 10 माह के कार्यकाल पर सवाल उठाए गए। जो कोरोनाकाल की वजह से ज्यादा प्रभावी नजर नहीं आया।

