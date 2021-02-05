पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुमका में 22 साल के डांसर का मर्डर:गुरुवार से लापता था युवक, शुक्रवार को घर से 6 किलोमीटर दूर गांव में मिला शव

दुमका17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
थानेदार नवल किशोर सिंह ने बताया कि युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है संभवत योजनाबद्ध तरीके से अपराध को अंजाम दिया गया है । - Dainik Bhaskar
थानेदार नवल किशोर सिंह ने बताया कि युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है संभवत योजनाबद्ध तरीके से अपराध को अंजाम दिया गया है ।

दुमका जिले के मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के चांदोपानी गांव में 22 वर्षीय युवक का शव मिला है। उसके सिर में गोली लगी है। पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दी है। मृतक की पहचान 22 वर्षीय मंगल चालक के रूप में हुई है। वह शहर के गांधीनगर मोहल्ले का रहने वाला वाला था।

प्रथम दृष्टया पुलिस इसे मर्डर का मामला मान रही है। शव के पास से पुलिस को दो खाली और एक जिंदा कारतूस मिला है। इसके अलावा गांजा का पुड़िया, दालमोट, पानी का बोतल, बादाम वगैरह भी बरामद किया गया है। मृतक मंगल चालक डांसर था, जो गुरुवार की रात 10 बजे से घर से लापता था। जहां से शव मिला है वहं से मृतक का गांव 6 किलोमीटर दूर है। पुलिस मामले के तफ्शीश में जुट गई है।

पिता को आशंका- जमीन मामले में हुई है बेटे की मौत
मृतक के पिता कृष्णा चालक ने ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रात से उनका बेटा लापता था। खोजबीन की लेकिन कहीं कुछ पता नहीं चला । सुबह में उसके दोस्तों से पता चला कि उसकी लाश घर से 6 किलोमीटर चांदोपानी गांव के पास देखी गई है। पिता ने बताया कि
मंगल एक जमीन की डीलिंग कर रहा था। संभवतः उसी में उसकी हत्या की गई है।

पुलिस ने कहा- हत्यारे जल्द अरेस्ट होंगे
थानेदार नवल किशोर सिंह ने बताया कि युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या की गई है संभवत योजनाबद्ध तरीके से अपराध को अंजाम दिया गया है ।पुलिस को अहम सुराग हाथ लगा है जल्द ही अपराधी पकड़े जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें