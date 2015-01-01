पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिनदहाड़े हुई हत्या:दुकान पर बैठी महिला की युवक ने गोली मार की हत्या, आरोपी से चल रहा थी आपसी रंजिश

दुमका12 मिनट पहले
मृतका के पति ने बताया कि आरोपी रिश्तेदार अक्सर गोली मारने की धमकी देता था।
  • मृतका के पति ने रिश्तेदार पर लगाया हत्या का आरोप
  • किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में आपसी रंजिश चल रही थी

सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित मेन रोड बाजार में एक युवक ने दुकान पर बैठी एक महिला की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना शनिवार को दिनदहाड़े हुई। इसके बाद आरोपी आराम से वहां से भाग निकला। गोली महिला के सिर में लगी। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, पर डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। आरोपी महिला का रिश्तेदार है और किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में आपसी रंजिश चल रही थी।

मृतका की पहचान पुष्पा हिम्मत सिंह (50) के रूप में की गई। वो अपनी ट्रंक की दुकान पर बैठी हुई थी। साथ में पुष्पा के पति भी थे। घटना के संबंध में मृतका के पति ने बताया कि हत्या उनके रिश्तेदार रॉकी ने की है। रॉकी के पिता की भी कुछ दूरी पर दुकान है। पर किसी बात लेकर चल रहे विवाद की वजह से उनकी बातचीत नहीं होती थी।

युवक ने महिला को गोली तब मारी, जब वो अपनी दुकान पर बैठी हुई थी।
मृतका के पति ने बताया कि रॉकी अक्सर गोली मारने की धमकी देता था। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने थाना को भी दी थी। इसी बीच शनिवार को रॉकी पिस्टल लेकर आया और पुष्पा के सिर में गोली मार भाग निकला। इधर, घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

