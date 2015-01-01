पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MLA के नाम पर रंगदारी मांगने का मामला:आरोपी ने कहा- विधायक को नहीं जानता, बस धौंस दिखाने के लिए नाम ले लिया था

दुमकाएक घंटा पहले
आरोपी के बारे में जानकारी देते एसपी अंबर लकड़ा।
  • एक पिस्टल, दो तमंचा, छह मोबाइल व 19 गोली बरामद
  • पत्थर कारोबारी को गोली मारने वाला एक साथी फरार

व्यवसायी को गोली मारने वाला और विधायक बसंत सोरेन के नाम पर 40 लाख रंगदारी मांगने के आरोपी मुन्ना राय ने गिरफ्तारी के बाद कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं। पुलिस पूछताछ में मुन्ना राय ने कहा कि वह विधायक को नहीं जानता है। बस यूं ही मन में आया तो उनका नाम लेकर पत्थर व्यवसायी को धौंस दिखा रहा था। रविवार को एसपी अंबर लकड़ा ने इसकी जानकारी दी।

एसपी ने बताया कि मुुन्ना ने 13 नवंबर को जारी आडियो में खुद को झामुमो विधायक बसंत सोरेन का आदमी बताया था। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि विधायक से उसका कोई लेना देना नहीं है। किसी के कहने पर उसने विधायक का नाम नहीं लिया था। मन में आ गया तो नाम ले लिया। यहां बता दें कि विधायक के नाम पर वसूली करने का ऑडियो जारी होने के बाद भाजपा ने कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे और मामले की जांच एनआईए से कराने की मांग की।

बताते चलें कि एसआइटी की टीम ने 12 नवंबर को शिकारीपाड़ा में पत्थर कारोबारी मनोज भगत को गोली मारने व दूसरे कारोबारी आदित्य गोस्वामी से 40 लाख की रंगदारी मांगने वाले शातिर मुन्ना राय को उसके चार साथियों के साथ गिरफ्तार कर रविवार को जेल भेज दिया। पुलिस ने मुन्ना के पास से पिस्टल, दो साथी लालू राय व सेमल हेम्ब्रम के पास से दो तमंचा और 19 गोली व छह मोबाइल बरामद किया है। गिरफ्तार उमेश सिंह व शहर के विप्लव शर्मा पर मुन्ना को पुलिस की हर गतिविधियों के बारे में जानकारी देने का आरोप है।

एसपी अंबर लकड़ा ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को कारोबारी को गाेली मारने के बाद दस सदस्यीय एसआइटी का गठन किया गया था। शनिवार की रात तीन बजे पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि मुन्ना शिकारीपाड़ा में गोसाईपहाड़ी से पांच किलोमीटर दूर घन जंगल में बंद पत्थर खदान के पास एक कमरे में है। कमरे का दरवाजा खुला होने पर थोड़ा शक हुआ कि वह अंदर है या नहीं। पास की झाड़ियों में उसकी बाइक देखने के बाद पुलिस ने दबिश देकर पंचवाहिनी गांव के मुन्ना उर्फ लक्ष्मण राय के अलावा दो साथी हरिणसिंघा के लालू राय व गोसाईपहाड़ी के सेमल हेम्ब्रम को गिरफ्तार किया। तीनों के पास से हथियार व गोली बरामद हुई। मुन्ना के खिलाफ पहले से चार केस चल रहे हैं। उसे सभी केस में रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा। मुन्ना व उमेश दो साल पहले पुलिस के लिए मुखबिरी का काम करते थे। पुलिस से हटने के बाद मुन्ना ने अपराध का रास्ता पकड़ लिया।

