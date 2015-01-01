पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला:हाेटल में प्रेमिका का कर रहा था इंतजार, नहीं आने पर पांचवीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग; गंभीर

दुमका12 मिनट पहले
कमर की हड्डी टूट जाने की वजह से किशोर बोलने की स्थिति में नहीं है।
  • गंभीर हालत में होटल के कर्मियों ने उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया
  • कमर की हड्डी टूट जाने की वजह से वह बोलने की स्थिति में नहीं है

प्रेमिका के नहीं आने से नाराज 17 साल के किशोर निखिल राज साेरेन ने शनिवार को चूहा बगान स्थित अशोका होटल की पांचवीं मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी। छात्र देवघर के नवाडीह का रहने वाला है और बंदरजोड़ी में चाचा के घर रहकर पढ़ाई करता है। वह जिला स्कूल में 11वीं का छात्र है। किशोर की हालत गंभीर होने की वजह से देर शाम तक नगर थाना की पुलिस उसका बयान दर्ज नहीं कर सकी थी।

नगर थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक जितेंद्र साहू बताया कि किशोर के दोस्तों से पता चला कि वह शहर में चाचा के घर रहकर पढ़ाई करता है। वह 11वीं का छात्र है। उसके परिवार वाले देवघर में रहते हैं। दोपहर तीन बजे वह अशोका होटल के रेस्टोरेंट में पहुंचा। 40 मिनट तक अपने किसी साथी का इंतजार किया और फिर पांचवी मंजिल से जान देने के लिए कूद गया।

गंभीर हालत में होटल के कर्मियों ने उसे मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया। कमर की हड्डी टूट जाने की वजह से वह बोलने की स्थिति में नहीं है। जिस कारण उसका बयान दर्ज नहीं हो सका है। दोस्तों से जानकारी मिलने के बाद देवघर से किशोर की मां अस्पताल पहुंची। वो भी घटना का कुछ स्पष्ट कारण नहीं बता पा रही हैं।

मांगने पर नहीं दिया खाने का ऑर्डर
होटल मालिक राजकुमार सिंह ने बताया कि 3 बजे किशोर अकेले होटल में आया। कर्मियों ने जब खाने का ऑर्डर मांगा तो उसने कहा कि वह किसी के आने का इंतजार कर रहा है। उसने किसी को फोन भी किया। 3.40 बजे उसने मोबाइल का स्विच ऑफ कर रख लिया। इसके बाद टहलते हुए होटल की छत पर चला गया। छह फीट की रेलिंग चढ़ने के बाद उसने छलांग लगा दी।

बयान के बाद ही कारण स्पष्ट हाेगा: पुलिस
नगर थाने के पुलिस निरीक्षक देवव्रत पोद्दार ने बताया- किशोर ने होटल की छत से कूदकर जान देने का प्रयास किया। उसका बयान नहीं हो सका है। बयान के बाद ही स्पष्ट होगा कि उसने ऐसा क्यों किया।

