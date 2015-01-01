पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Dumka: The Student Died On The Way To The Hospital, His Girlfriend Jumped From The 5th Floor Due To Not Coming.

गुस्से में गई जान:अस्पताल ले जाने के दौरान रास्ते में छात्र की मौत, गर्लफ्रेंड के नहीं आने से 5वीं मंजिल से लगा दी थी छलांग

दुमका33 मिनट पहले
कमर की हड्डी टूट जाने की वजह से छात्र बोलने की स्थिति नहीं था। 
  • देवघर का रहने वाला था छात्र निखिल राज साेरेन
  • दुमका में चाचा के घर रह जिला स्कूल में करता था पढ़ाई

अशोका होटल की 5वीं मंजिल से छलांग लगाने वाले छात्र की शनिवार की देर रात अस्पताल ले जाने के क्रम में मौत हो गई। छात्र निखिल राज साेरेन ने शनिवार को दोपहर चार बजे चूहा बगान स्थित अशोका होटल की पांचवीं मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी थी। वो गुस्से में था क्योंकि उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड होटल में नहीं आई थी। छात्र देवघर के नवाडीह का रहने वाला था और बंदरजोड़ी में चाचा के घर रहकर पढ़ाई करता था। वह जिला स्कूल में 11वीं का छात्र था। दुमका अस्पताल से छात्र को पश्चिम बंगाल के दुर्गापुर अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। जहां जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही छात्र ने दम तोड़ दिया।

परिजनाें ने बताया कि मामला प्रेम प्रसंग का ही है। नगर थाना के सहायक अवर निरीक्षक जितेंद्र साहू ने बताया कि शनिवार दोपहर 3 बजे छात्र अशोका होटल के रेस्टोरेंट में पहुंचा था। 40 मिनट तक अपने किसी दोस्त इंतजार किया और फिर 5वीं मंजिल से कूद गया। गंभीर हालत में होटल के कर्मियों ने उसे मेडिकल कालेज में भर्ती कराया। कमर की हड्डी टूट जाने की वजह से वह बोलने की स्थिति नहीं था।

मांगने पर नहीं दिया खाने का ऑर्डर
दोस्तों से जानकारी मिलने के बाद देवघर से किशोर की मां अस्पताल पहुंची। परिवार वालाें का कहना है कि अब उनके पास इलाज के पैसे नहीं है। इधर, होटल मालिक राजकुमार सिंह ने बताया कि 3 बजे किशोर अकेले रेस्टोरेंट आया। कर्मियों ने जब खाने का ऑर्डर मांगा तो उसने कहा कि वह किसी के आने का इंतजार कर रहा है। उसने किसी को फोन भी किया। 3.40 बजे उसने मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ कर रख लिया। इसके बाद टहलते हुए होटल की छत पर चला गया। छह फीट की रेलिंग चढ़ने के बाद उसने छलांग लगा दी।

