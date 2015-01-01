पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हजारीबाग में हाथियों का उत्पात:साइकिल सवार युवक की हाथियों ने पटककर ली जान, लोगों ने रोका था आगे जाने से

हजारीबाग7 मिनट पहले
युवक की पहचान सेहदा गांव निवासी मृतक जागो गंझू (35) के रूप में की गई।
  • हाथियों ने युवक के शव को पूरी तरह से क्षत-विक्षत कर दिया

बड़कागांव थाना क्षेत्र राउतपारा के सफी मुहल्ला में बुधवार की देर रात हाथियों ने एक युवक को पटक कर मार डाला। युवक साइकिल से अपने घर जा रहा था और इसी दौरान मुहल्ले में विचरण कर रहे हाथियों की चपेट में आ गया। कुछ लोगों ने युवक को आगे जाने से मना भी किया था पर वो बात नहीं माना। हाथियों ने युवक के शव को पूरी तरह से क्षत-विक्षत कर दिया।

युवक की पहचान सेहदा गांव निवासी मृतक जागो गंझू (35) के रूप में की गई। युवक बुधवार की शाम बादम बाजार में आया और खरीदारी कर लौट रहा था। इस दौरान 8 बज गया। युवक को कुछ लोगों ने आगे जाने से रोका और बताया कि हाथी विचरण कर रहे हैं। पर जागो गंझू नहीं माना और आगे बढ़ गया। जब वो राउतपारा पहुंचा तो वहां भी कुछ लोगों ने उसे आगे जाने से रोका। पर जागो नहीं रुका।

जैसे ही जागो गंझू सफी मुहल्ला में पहुंचा, हाथियों ने उसपर हमला कर दिया। करीब 25 हाथियों के झुंड ने युवक के शव को क्षत-विक्षत कर दिया। लोगों को घटना की सूचना गुरुवार को सुबह हुई। इसके बाद पुलिस और वनविभाग को इसकी सूचना दी गई। हाथियों के इस झुंड में 5 बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।

