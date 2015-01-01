पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  From Today To January 14, Kharmas, Manglik Work Forbidden, Do Other Work On Auspicious, Land houses And Vehicles Can Be Purchased In Kharmas, Also 3 Muhurats To Start Business

खरमास:आज से 14 जनवरी तक खरमास, मांगलिक कार्य वर्जित, पर अन्य काम करना शुभ, खरमास में जमीन-मकान और वाहन खरीदे जा सकते हैं, व्यापार शुरू करने के 3 मुहूर्त भी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • इस माह नए वस्त्र व आभूषण पहनने नहीं चाहिए, पर खरीद सकते हैं

16 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो रहा है। सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू माना जाता है। अब 14 जनवरी 2021 तक मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाएंगे। लेकिन खरमास जमीन, मकान या वाहन खरीदारी की मनाही नहीं है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि इन दिनों में मकान, प्लॉट या रियल इस्टेट से जुड़ी खरीदारी भी की जा सकती है। वहीं, दिसंबर में व्यापार शुरू करने तीन मुहूर्त भी हैं। इस माह नए वस्त्र व आभूषण पहनने नहीं चाहिए, पर खरीद सकते हैं।

खरीदारी करने के लिए कुछ खास मुहूर्त और शुभ दिन

वाहन खरीदारी के मुहूर्त

  • 18 दिसम्बर 2020, शुक्रवार
  • 20 दिसम्बर 2020, रविवार
  • 27 दिसम्बर 2020, रविवार
  • 30 दिसम्बर 2020, बुधवार
  • 01 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
  • 06 जनवरी 2021, बुधवार
  • 08 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार

भूमि भवन खरीदने के लिए

  • 31 दिसम्बर 2020, गुरुवार
  • 03 जनवरी 2021, रविवार
  • 04 जनवरी 2021, सोमवार
  • 08 जनवरी 2021, शुक्रवार
  • 09 जनवरी 2021, शनिवार
  • 12 जनवरी 2021, मंगलवार

व्यापार प्रारंभ करने के लिए

  • 17 दिसंबर 2020, गुरुवार
  • 24 दिसंबर 2020, गुरुवार
  • 27 दिसंबर 2020, रविवार

संक्रांति पर खत्म होगा खरमास
सूर्य 14 जनवरी 2021 को मकर राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन मकर संक्रांति मनेगा। इस दिन से उत्तरायण शुरू होता है। विवाह समेत समस्त शुभ कार्य इस दिन से प्रारंभ हो जाते हैं।

वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

