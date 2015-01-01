पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Funeral Of The Effigy Was Done Only If The Dead Body Of The Pieces Of The Body Immersed In The Hiradah Fall Was Not Found.

एक की लाश मिली, दो लापता:हीरादह फॉल में डूबे कलेजे के टुकड़े का शव न मिला तो पुतले का ही किया अंतिम संस्कार

गुमला34 मिनट पहले
(आरिफ हुसैन अख्तर) धान की नई फसल खलिहान में आने से कुछ दिनों पहले घरवालों की खुशी देखते ही बन रही थी, आज उसी पुआल से बेटे का पुतला बनाने में परिजनों के हाथ कांप रहे थे। सुमित गिरि ‘निक्की’ हीरादह फॉल में नहाने के क्रम में बह गए थे। सोमवार को उसके शव का पुतला बनाकर अर्थी सजा शवयात्रा निकाली गई।

मृतक सुमित गिरि
मृतक सुमित गिरि

पालकोट मुक्तिधाम में पिता शशिभूषण गिरि ने मुखाग्नि दी। दिवाली के दूसरे दिन सुमित 6 दोस्तों संग पिकनिक मनाने हीरादह गए थे। सुमित, सुनील भगत व अभिषेक नदी की धार में बह गए। अभिषेक का शव 6 दिनों बाद बरामद हुआ। सुनील का शव नहीं मिला है।

