पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Gangster Sushil Srivastava Murder Case Hazaribagh Court Verdict: Two Convicted, Three Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

गैंगस्टर हत्याकांड में फैसला:सुशील श्रीवास्तव मर्डर केस में पांच को आजीवन कारावास, इनमें दो को मरते दम तक जेल में रहना होगा

हजारीबाग24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोर्ट के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी। कोर्ट ने जिन्हें सजा सुनाई है उनमें पांडेय गिरोह का सरगना विकास तिवारी, दिलीप साहू, विशाल कुमार सिंह, राहुल देव पांडे और संतोष देव पांडे हैं।
  • कोर्ट ने दोषियों पर जुर्माना भी लगाया, जुर्माना की राशि पीड़ित परिवार को देने का आदेश
  • 11 सितंबर को सुनवाई के बाद हजारीबाग जिला कोर्ट ने मामले में सुरक्षित रखा था फैसला

गैंगस्टर सुशील श्रीवास्तव हत्याकांड के मामले में हजारीबाग एडीजे कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को पांच दोषियों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। इनमें से दो को मरते दम तक जेल में रहना होगा। साथ ही कोर्ट ने दोषियों पर जुर्माना भी लगाया है जिसे पीड़ित परिवार को देने का आदेश दिया गया है। एडीजे 06 अमित शेखर की अदालत ने 11 सितंबर को सभी पक्षों की दलील सुनने के बाद पांचों अभियुक्तों को दोषी करार देते हुए फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था। इनकी सजा के बिंदुओं पर आज फैसला सुनाया गया।

कोर्ट ने जिन्हें सजा सुनाई है उनमें पांडेय गिरोह का सरगना विकास तिवारी, दिलीप साहू, विशाल कुमार सिंह, राहुल देव पांडे और संतोष देव पांडे हैं। वहीं, गैंगस्टर विकास तिवारी के पिता शंभू नाथ तिवारी को साक्ष्य के अभाव में कोर्ट ने 11 सितंबर को रिहा कर दिया था। गैंगस्टर विकास तिवारी जो जेपी कारा में बंद था उसे डेढ़ वर्ष पूर्व प्रशासनिक कार्रवाई करते हुए डालटनगंज पलामू जेल स्थानांतरित किया गया था, फिलहाल वह पलामू जेल में बंद है। जबकि, संतोष देव पांडेय और राहुल देव पांडेय हजारीबाग जेल में बंद हैं। वहीं, दिलीप साहू और विशाल कुमार सिंह जमानत पर थे, जिन्हें कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद दोषी पाए जाने पर 11 सितंबर को रिमांड पर ले लिया गया था।

इसी मामले का एक अन्य आरोपी दीपक साहू फिलहाल फरार चल रहा है। फैसले के दौरान जिला प्रशासन मुस्तैद रही थी। पूरा कोर्ट परिसर पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील रहा था। कचहरी रोड मुख्य गेट से लेकर कोर्ट परिसर में पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की गई थी। जबकि, एसपी कार्तिक एस हर एक गतिविधि पर नजर बनाए हुए थे।

2015 में हुई थी सुशील श्रीवास्तव की हत्या
मालूम हो कि गैंगस्टर सुशील श्रीवास्तव हजारीबाग जेल में सजा काट रहा था। सजा काटने के दौरान 2 जून 2015 को सुबह में सुशील श्रीवास्तव को हजारीबाग जेल से पेशी के लिए भारी सुरक्षा घेरे में हजारीबाग व्यवहार न्यायालय लाया गया था। कोर्ट परिसर में उसके ऊपर लगभग 10 बजे एके-47 और अन्य हथियार से हमला किया गया था। इस गोली कांड में घात लगाए हथियार बंद शूटर ने सुशील श्रीवास्तव और उससे कोर्ट में मिलने आए उसके दो करीबी गयासुद्दीन खान और मोहम्मद कमाल खान को भी गोली मारी थी। तत्काल सभी को सदर अस्पताल लाया गया था जहां तीनों को मृत घोषित कर दिया गया था।

सदर थाना में सुशील श्रीवास्तव के बेटे अविक श्रीवास्तव के बयान पर मामला दर्ज किया गया था। घटना के बाद फरार चल रहे गैंगस्टर विकास तिवारी को हजारीबाग सदर पुलिस ने घटना के दो माह बाद अगस्त 2015 में दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार किया था। मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान कुल 42 लोगों का बयान लिया गया।

इस घटना के बाद सुरक्षा में तैनात 19 पुलिस कर्मियों को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया था। घटना के बाद बाउंड्री कूद कर भागे शूटर ने हत्या में प्रयुक्त एके 47 घटनास्थल पर ही छोड़ दिया था। अपराध में प्रयुक्त बोलेरो वाहन की जांच में वह औरंगाबाद से चोरी किया गया पाया गया था। उसके नंबर प्लेट भी बदला गया था और नंबर गलत था। जांच में पाया गया था कि इस वाहन की चोरी 15 फरवरी 2015 को हुई थी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें