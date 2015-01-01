पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Garhwa: Flare In Clothes Shop, Houses Damaged Including 50 Thousand Cash And 16 Lakh Clothes Damaged

आगजनी में लाखों का नुकसान:कपड़े की दुकान में लगी आग, 50 हजार नगद समेत 16 लाख के कपड़े जलकर राख; मकान में पड़ी दरारें

गढ़वा30 मिनट पहले
अग्निशमन की गाड़ी पहुंचने के बाद आठ घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया।
  • शाॅर्ट-सर्किट से आग लगने की आंशका जताई जा रही है

रमना प्रखंड मुख्यालय बाजार स्थित दुर्गा मंदिर के पास चार मंजिला मनोज वस्त्रालय दुकान में शनिवार की रात अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। इस घटना में लाखों रुपए के कपड़े समेत नगद रुपए जलकर खाक हो गए। रमना बाजार निवासी सह कपड़ा व्यवसायी राधेश्याम गुप्ता के 50 हजार नगद समेत लगभग 16 लाख रुपए का कपड़ा और चार मंजिला मकान पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। हालांकि आग लगने के कारणों का पता नही चल सका है। लेकिन शाॅर्ट-सर्किट से ही आग लगने की आंशका जताई जा रही है।

आसपास के लोगों ने दुकानदार को दी सूचना

शनिवार रात लगभग एक बजे आग लगने के कारण तीसरे तल्ले से शीशा टूटकर दुकान के छज्जे पर गिरने लगा। इससे निकलने वाली तेज आवाज को सुनकर आसपास के लोग अपने-अपने घरों से बाहर निकले और देखा कि दुकान से आग की भयंकर लपटें निकल रही है। इसके बाद लोगों ने शोर मचाते हुए इसकी सूचना दुकानदार को दी।

इस दौरान शोर सुनकर पूरा बाजार नींद से जाग उठा और सभी लोग अपने-अपने स्तर से आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास करना प्रारम्भ कर दिया। लेकिन आग के विकराल रूप के कारण काबू पाने में लोग असमर्थ थे। इसके बाद घटना की सूचना पाकर थानेदार रणविजय सिंह ने तत्काल इसकी सूचना अग्निशमन विभाग को दी। इसी बीच लगभग तीन बजे अग्निशमन की गाड़ी पहुंचने के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया।

आठ घंटे के बाद आग पर पाया काबू

आग बुझाने के लिए पानी कम होता देख दमकल की दो और गाड़ियां बुलाई गई। लगभग आठ घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद सुबह नौ बजे तक आग पर पूरी तरह काबू पाया जा सका। हालांकि इस बीच कपड़ों का ढेर मलबे में तब्दील हो चुका था। साथ ही मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। कई हिस्से में दरारें पड़ गई। पुलिस और स्थानीय युवकों के सक्रियता से आस-पास के दर्जनों दुकानें एवं मकानों को जलने से बचा लिया गया।

