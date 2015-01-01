पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे में दो की मौत:गढ़वा में चलती ट्रक से ड्राइवर की गिरकर मौत, फिर बेकाबू गाड़ी ने मंदिर से घर जा रही महिला को कुचला

गढ़वा38 मिनट पहले
महिला की पहचान मंगल भवन निवासी कमला देवी (50) के रूप में की गई।
  • एनएच-75 पर यूपी की ओर जा रहे नए ट्रक से अचानक उसका ड्राइवर नीचे गिर गया
  • बेकाबू ट्रक आगे चल रही महिला को कुचलता हुआ सामने बिजली के खंभे से जा टकराया

सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित मंगल भवन के पास सोमवार को सड़क हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया। दरअसल, एनएच-75 पर यूपी की ओर जा रहे नए ट्रक से अचानक उसका ड्राइवर नीचे गिर गया। इससे उसकी मौत हो गई। ट्रक बिना ड्राइवर ही आगे बढ़ता चला गया और सामने मंदिर से घर जा रही एक महिला को चपेट में ले लिया। घटनास्थल पर ही महिला की भी मौत हो गई। वहीं, ट्रक आगे बिजली के खंभे से टकरा कर रुक गया।

महिला की पहचान मंगल भवन निवासी कमला देवी (50) के रूप में की गई। वो पूजा करने मंदिर आई थी। वापस जाने के वक्त पीछे से एक ट्रक आ गया। चलती ट्रक का ड्राइवर अचानक बेहोश होकर नीचे सड़क पर गिर गया और गाड़ी आगे बढ़ गई।

आगे चल रही महिला को ट्रक कुचलता हुआ आगे बढ़ गया और बिजली के खंभे से टकरा कर रुक गया। माना जा रहा है कि ठंड लगने की वजह से ड्राइवर बेहोश होकर सड़क पर गिर गया होगा। इधर, पुलिस ने पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट के इंतजार में हैं।

