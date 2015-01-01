पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गिरिडीह में हादसा:बाइक सवार दंपती को पीछे से अज्ञात वाहन ने मारी टक्कर, पति-पत्नी की मौत

गिरिडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के विरोध में आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया और ब्रेकर बनाने की मांग की।
  • घटना से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया

निमियाघाट थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार को सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार एक दंपती की मौत हो गई। पति-पत्नी दोनों कतरास से चौपारण जा रहे थे और इसी दौरान जीटी रोड बायपास रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज के पास दुर्घटना हुई। हादसा अज्ञात वाहन द्वारा पीछे से टक्कर मारने की वजह से हुआ। इधर, घटना के विरोध में आक्रोशित लोगों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया और ब्रेकर बनाने की मांग की। पुलिस के आश्वासन के बाद करीब 1 घंटे बाद जाम हटाया गया।

मृतकों की पहचान जयराम साव (53) और उनकी पत्नी माला देवी (50) के रूप में की गई। दोनों ही कतरास के पचगढ़ी में रहते थे। रविवार को चौपारण (हजारीबाग) अपने घर जा रहे थे। जैसे ही बाइक रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज के पास पहुंची, पीछे से आ रही तेज रफ्तार अज्ञात गाड़ी ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी।

टक्कर लगते ही बाइक सवार पति-पत्नी सड़क पर गिर गए। मौके पर ही जयराम साव की मौत हो गई। जबकि माला देवी गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से दोनों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां डॉक्टर ने महिला को भी मृत घोषित कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइमरान ने चीन से लिए 11 हजार करोड़ रु, 3 महीने में दूसरी बार सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए लोन मांगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें