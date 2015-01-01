पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Giridih: The Young Man Hanged Himself In The House, Family Members Said Was Behaving Like Mentally Deranged

गिरिडीह में सुसाइड:युवक ने घर में फंदे से लटक दी जान, परिजनों ने कहा- मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त की तरह कर रहा था व्यवहार

गिरिडीह17 मिनट पहले
युवक कमरे में अकेले सो रहा था और सुबह फंदे से लटकती उसकी लाश बरामद की गई।
  • युवक अकेला ही छत पर बने कमरे में सो रहा था

डुमरी थाना क्षेत्र के मध गोपाली पंचायत स्थित दूधपनिया गांव में बुधवार की रात एक युवक ने अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सुसाइड के पीछे की वजह अब तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है। हालांकि परिजनों का कहना है कि पिछले 15 दिनों से युवक मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त की तरह व्यवहार कर रहा था।

मृतक का नाम रामेश्वर महतो (27) पिता पुषन महतो है। मृतक की पत्नी सुलेखा देवी के अनुसार दो छोटे बच्चों एवं अन्य परिवार के साथ बगल के खपरैल के मकान में सभी सोए हुए थे। परंतु उसका पति छत पर बने कमरे में अकेले सोया हुआ था।

सुबह जब सभी लोग ऊपर आए और आवाज लगाई तो कमरे के अंदर से कोई जवाब नहीं आई। दरवाजा तोड़ अंदर जाने पर देखा कि रामेश्वर फंदे से झूल रहा है। इधर, घटना की सूचना पर डुमरी पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमाॅर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

