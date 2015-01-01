पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

HC से गोड्डा सांसद को मिली बड़ी राहत:निशिकांत दुबे की पत्नी की गिरफ्तारी पर स्टे, जांच में करना होगा सहयोग

रांची22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनामिका गौतम ने हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल कर प्राथमिकी को रद्द करने की मांग की है (फाइल)
  • हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार को 3 सप्ताह में जवाब दाखिल करने का निर्देश दिया है

गोड़्डा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे की पत्नी अनामिका गौतम को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट से गुरुवार को बड़ी राहत मिली है। हाईकोर्ट ने उनकी गिरफ्तारी पर स्टे दिया है। साथ ही सरकार को 3 सप्ताह में जवाब दाखिल करने का निर्देश दिया है। जस्टिस आनंद सेन की अदालत ने गुरुवार को अनामिका गौतम की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए यह निर्देश दिया।

पुलिस नहीं करेगी गिरफ्तार
अदालत ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि अनामिका गौतम को पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं करेगी। इस दौरान जब भी जांच अधिकारी उन्हें पूछताछ के लिए बुलाएं उन्हें सहयोग करना होगा। अगर जांच में वह सहयोग नहीं करती हैं, तो पुलिस उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने को स्वतंत्र है।

प्राथमिकी रद्द करने की मांगी की है
इस दौरान अदालत ने उनकी कंपनी को भी राहत प्रदान की है। अनामिका गौतम ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल कर प्राथमिकी को रद्द करने की मांग की है। अनामिका गौतम के अधिवक्ता ने अदालत को बताया कि विष्णुकांत झा व किरण सिंह ने अनामिका गौतम और उनकी कंपनी ऑनलाइन इंटरटेनमेंट प्रा. लि. के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। विष्णुकांत झा की ओर से दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि जिस जमीन को अनामिका गौतम खरीदी है उसका सरकारी मूल्य लगभग बीस करोड़ रुपए है। जमीन की सरकारी दर पर स्टांप ड्यूटी दी गयी है। ऐसे में सरकार को कोई हानि नहीं हुई है। वहीं, किरण सिंह की ओर से दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि धोखाधड़ी करके उक्त जमीन खरीदी गई है, क्योंकि इस जमीन को उन्होंने खरीदा था।

