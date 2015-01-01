पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड पुलिस का अलंकरण दिवस:राज्य में बेहतर काम करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों को मिला राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री पदक, रांची के डीआईजी भी हुए सम्मानित

रांची6 मिनट पहले
अलंकरण दिवस पर पुलिस अधिकारी को सम्मानित करते सीएम हेमंत सोरेन
  • बेहतर काम करने वाले 80 पुलिसकर्मी और अधिकारी को सम्मानित किया गया

राज्य स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर झारखंड पुलिस की ओर से रविवार को अलंकरण दिवस समारोह मनाया गया। इसमें बेहतर काम करने वाले 80 पुलिसकर्मी और अधिकारी को सम्मानित किया गया।डोरंडा के जैप वन ग्राउंड में आयोजित समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन शामिल हुए। कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने पुलिस परेड का निरीक्षण किया।

साकेत सिंह को मिला राज्यपाल पदक
अलंकरण दिवस पर विशिष्ट सेवा के लिए झारखंड राज्यपाल पदक से आईजी साकेत सिंह समेत हवलदार क्षत्रजीत लिंबू और हवलदार लाल बहादुर आले सम्मानित किये गए। वीरता के लिए झारखंड मुख्यमंत्री पदक से 47 पुलिस अधिकारी और पुलिसकर्मी सम्मानित किये गये।

30 को मिला झारखंड पुलिस पदक

जबकि पुलिस सराहनीय सेवा के लिए झारखंड पुलिस पदक में डीआईजी रांची अखिलेश झा सहित 30 पुलिस अधिकारी और पुलिसकर्मी सम्मानित हुए। इनमें रांची रेंज के डीआईजी अखिलेश कुमार झा, एम तमिल वाणन एसएसपी जमशेदपुर, अनुदीप सिंह सिटी डीएसपी जमशेदपुर, अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी छतरपुर शंभू कुमार सिंह, सहित 30 पुलिस पदाधिकारी का नाम शामिल है। इसके अलावा बुनियादी प्रशिक्षण के दौरान बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले पांच पुलिस पदाधिकारी भी सम्मानित हुए हैं।

