  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Gumla Wedding Gunfire Case Update

हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान हादसा:गुमला में गोली लगने से तीन बाराती घायल, इनमें दूल्हे का भांजा भी शामिल; आरोपी की जमकर पिटाई

गुमला8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह सदर अस्पताल पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों से मामले की जानकारी ली।
  • शादी समारोह में वर-वधू दोनों पक्ष की ओर से फायरिंग हो रही थी

सिसई थाना क्षेत्र के रेड़वा गांव में शुक्रवार देर रात शादी समारोह में हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान तीन लोग जख्मी हो गए। घायलों में दूल्हे का भांजा भी शामिल है। घटना के बाद घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया जहां से एक को रिम्स रेफर कर दिया गया। इधर, फायरिंग करने वाले युवक की शादी में मौजूद लोगों ने पिटाई कर दी। किसी तरह वह जान बचाकर घटनास्थल से भाग निकला। शनिवार को सदर अस्पताल पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों से मामले की जानकारी ली।

घायलों में बाराती राेहित साहू, हुलेस साहू और काली साहू शामिल है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार, शुक्रवार की रात बेघमा गांव से रेड़वा गांव निवासी छोटू साहू के घर पर बारात आई थी। रात करीब 1 बजे जयमाला शुरू हुआ। इसी बीच वर-वधू दोनों पक्ष की ओर से हर्ष फायरिंग शुरू हो गई।

फायरिंग के दौरान बाराती अवधेश साहू के बंदूक में गोली अटक गई। वो बंदूक को नीचे कर गोली निकालने की कोशिश करने लगा। इसी बीच बंदूक से तीन गोली चली और राेहित साहू, हुलेस साहू व काली साहू के पैर में जा लगी। आनन-फानन में ग्रामीण घायलों को लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे। यहां से रोहित को रिम्स रेफर कर दिया गया। वहीं, अवधेश की कुछ लोगों ने पिटाई शुरू कर दी तो वो मौके से भाग निकला।

