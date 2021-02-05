पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IED ब्लास्ट में गुमला का लाल शहीद:दोस्त ने कहा- कभी ना हार मानने वाला इंसान था दुलेश्वर प्रसाद

जारी (गुमला)एक घंटा पहले
पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ दुलेश्वर प्रसाद। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • लोहरदगा के सेरेंगदाग में मंगलवार को IED ब्लास्ट में सैट जवान दुलेश्वर प्रसाद शहीद हो गए

मेरे दोस्त का हौसला बुलंद था और वो कभी ना हार मानने वाला इंसान था। हमने साथ में पुलिस जॉब के लिए खूंटी में दौड़ लगाई थी लेकिन वह पास हाे गया और मैं फेल। इसके बाद मैं गांव में खेती करने लगा और वह देश की सेवा। अब वह देश की सेवा करते हुए शहीद हाे गया। ये बातें लोहरदगा के सेरेंगदाग में IED ब्लास्ट में शहीद हुए जवान दुलेश्वर प्रसाद के दोस्त रविन्द्र सिंह ने कही।

बता दें कि मंगलवार को लोहरदगा जिला के सुदूरवर्ती सेरेंगदाग थाना क्षेत्र के दुंदरु जंगल के पास नक्सलियों द्वारा IED ब्लास्ट में स्मॉल एक्शन टीम (SAT) जवान दुलेश्वर प्रसाद (28) शहीद हो गए। वो गुमला जिले के जारी प्रखंड अंतर्गत कटिम्बा गांव के रहने वाले थे।

शहीद दुलेश्वर की भाभी चिंता मणि देवी ने बताया कि मेरे देवर शुरू से ही पुलिस की नौकरी करना चाहते थे, जिसके लिए 4 बजे सुबह से ही दौड़ की प्रैक्टिस करते थे। उनकी जॉब 2012 में हुई थी। दुलेश्वर दिसंबर में गांव एक शादी में शामिल होने के लिए आए थे। उन्होंने कहा था की जल्द छुट्टी लेकर घर आऊंगा।

शहीद जवान की पत्नी रेखा देवी दो बेटे एक बेटी के साथ गुमला के लक्षण नगर में रहते हैं। दुलेश्वर दो भाई व 4 बहन में से सबसे छोटा भाई था। दुलेश्वर की मां का 1 साल पूर्व ही देहांत हो गया है। वहीं, दुलेश्वर के पिता व भाई घर में रहकर खेती करते हैं। ग्रामीण ने बताया कि स्थानीय थाना पुलिस ने घटना की जानकारी दी और उनके भाई व पिताजी को अपने साथ ले गई है।

