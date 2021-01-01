पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुमला में युवती के शव की हुई शिनाख्त:100 रुपए नहीं मिलने से नाराज लड़की निकली थी घर से, 28 जनवरी को जंगल से मिली लाश

​​​​​​​चैनपुर (गुमला)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुछ बच्चे 28 जनवरी को जब नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र मडाईकोना गांव स्थित भथुरा लकड़ा कोना जंगल में गाय चराने पहुंचे, तो उन्होंने जिसी मिंज के शव देखा। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
कुछ बच्चे 28 जनवरी को जब नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र मडाईकोना गांव स्थित भथुरा लकड़ा कोना जंगल में गाय चराने पहुंचे, तो उन्होंने जिसी मिंज के शव देखा। (फाइल)
  • मालमू हो कि जिसी मिंज की हत्या गला रेत कर की गई थी

चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भथुरा लकड़ा कोना जंगल से 28 जनवरी गुरुवार को मिली युवती के शव की पुलिस ने शिनाख्त कर ली है। युवती जिसी मिंज (19) गुमला के डुमरी थाना क्षेत्र के पुटरुंगी गांव की रहने वाली थी। वो मंगलवार को अपनी मां से 100 रुपए नहीं मिलने से नाराज होकर घर से निकल गई थी। मालमू हो कि जिसी मिंज की हत्या गला रेत कर की गई थी।

युवती के पिता प्रोहित मिंज ने थाने में अज्ञात अपराधियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कराया है। जिसी मिंज पंजाब में मजदूरी का काम करती थी। लॉकडाउन के समय से ही अपने घर पुटरुंगी आ गई थी और यहीं रह रही थी। मंगलवार को अपनी मां से 100 रुपए की मांग की थी। नहीं मिलने पर घर से नाराज होकर घर निकल गई। जाते वक्त जिसी मिंज ने परिजनों को पंजाब काम पर वापस जाने के लिए ऑनलाइन टिकट करवाने की बात कहकर डुमरी थाना क्षेत्र के जैरागी गांव निकली थी। इसके बाद वह घर वापस नहीं लौटी। परिजनों ने सोचा कि किसी रिश्तेदार या अपनी सहेलियों के घर गई होगी इसलिए जिसी को नहीं ढूंढ़ा।

बताते चलें कि गुरुवार को गांव के कुछ बच्चे जब नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र मडाईकोना गांव स्थित भथुरा लकड़ा कोना जंगल में गाय चराने पहुंचे, तो उनकी नजर जिसी मिंज के शव पर पड़ी। इसके बाद बच्चों ने इसकी जानकारी गांव के लोगों को दी। फिर गांव के लोगों द्वारा चैनपुर थाने को सूचना दी गई। युवती की हत्या गला रेत कर की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser