पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुमला में सड़क हादसा:पिकअप में सवार होकर मेले में मिठाई बेचने जा रहे थे; पलटी गाड़ी, एक दर्जन लोग घायल

गुमला13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से ऑटो वाहन में बिठाकर सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया।
  • सभी सेरेंदाग भैंस बथान में आयोजित मेले में मिठाई बेचने जा रहे थे

सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित टोटो नवाडीह के पास शनिवार को अनियंत्रित होकर पिकअप वैन बीच सड़क पर पलट गई। इस दुर्घटना में पिकअप में सवार चालक समेत एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए। सभी टोटो के निवासी है, जो सेरेंदाग भैंस बथान में आयोजित मेले में मिठाई बेचने जा रहे थे। पर उससे पहले ही दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गए। दुर्घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सभी घायलों को सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया। जहां चिकित्सक बीके महतो व आरके टोप्पो ने सभी का इलाज किया।

इसमें गंभीर रूप से घायल चालक 40 वर्षीय मोहम्मद असगर को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए रिम्स रांची रेफर कर दिया गया। शेष घायलों में बलदेव साहू, अशोक साहू, ओझा साहू, महेश साहू, शंकर साहू, सुशील साहू, मुन्नू साहू, रमेश साहू, आदित्य साहू व भूषण कुमार शामिल है। हालांकि बाकी घायलों को मामूली चोटें आई है।

घटना के बाबत बताया जाता है कि सभी लोग टोटो से पिकअप में सवार होकर सेरेंदाग के लिए निकले थे। गाड़ी की गति काफी अधिक थी। इसी दौरान गाड़ी के अंदर का कोई पार्ट टूट गया। इससे गाड़ी अनियंत्रित होते हुए पलट गई। इससे उसमें सवार सभी लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों के चीखने-चिल्लाने की आवाज सुन आसपास के लोग दौड़े और उनको अस्पताल भेजने में अपनी सहभागिता निभाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें