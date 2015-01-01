पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुमला में सड़क हादसा:छत्तीसगढ़ से शादी के लिए आए युवक की स्कॉर्पियो पेड़ से टकराई; एक की मौत, चार घायल

गुमला
सड़क हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन।
  • अरविंद की कुछ ही दिनों में शादी होने वाली थी और वो चैनपुर प्रखंड में लड़की से मिलने के लिए पहुंचा था
  • अरविंद अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ लोटा पानी की रश्म अदायगी करने (लड़की से मिलने) सिलफरी गांव आया हुआ था

रायडीह थाना क्षेत्र के मिलमिली नदी स्थित करम ढलान के पास सोमवार को एक तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो के पेड़ में टकरा जाने से उसमें सवार अरविंद एक्का (30) की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। अरविंद की मौत के बाद उसका शव चालक के सीट में बुरी तरह फंस गया। करीब दो घंटे की भारी मशक्कत के बाद जेसीबी द्वारा उसका शव बाहर निकाला गया। अरविंद की कुछ ही दिनों में शादी होने वाली थी और वो चैनपुर प्रखंड में लड़की से मिलने के लिए पहुंचा था।

इधर, हादसे में स्कॉर्पियो में सवार अरविंद के अलावा उसके परिवार के चार लोग आशुतोष (25) , बंटी (27), राजेन्द्र (26) व टिंकू (28) घायल हो गए। स्थानीय राहगीरों की मदद से चारों को रायडीह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया। वहीं, परिजनों के मुताबिक चारों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है। अरविंद मूल रूप से चैनपुर प्रखंड के बेंदोरा गांव का रहने वाला था। वर्तमान में वह सपरिवार छत्तीसगढ़ के मनेंद्र गढ़ में रहता है।

परिजनों ने अरविंद की शादी के लिए चैनपुर सिलफरी गांव की सुशीला एक्का से रिश्ता तय किया था। शनिवार को अरविंद अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ लोटा पानी (लड़की से मिलने) की रश्म अदायगी करने सिलफरी गांव आया हुआ था। देर रात तक लोटा पानी की रश्म चलती रही। इसके बाद वो दूसरे दिन रविवार को बेंदोरा चला गया। रात में सभी लोग बेंदोरा स्थित पैतृक घर में रुक गए। तीसरे दिन सोमवार को चैनपुर चर्च में लोटा पानी की रस्म के बाद होने वाला वचन दात धार्मिक अनुष्ठान सुबह सात बजे किया गया।

वचन दात अनुष्ठान संपन्न होने के बाद अरविंद अपने परिवार के चार सदस्यों के साथ स्कॉर्पियो में सवार होकर गुमला चला आया। गुमला पहुंचने के बाद वह अपने अन्य परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के लिए बस पड़ाव से टिकट कराने के बाद वापस बेंदोरा लौट रहा था। तभी करम ढलान के पास स्कॉर्पियो सड़क की बायीं ओर तेज रफ्तार में अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से जा टकराई। स्कॉर्पियो के पेड़ में टकराते ही वाहन के परखच्चे उड़ गए।

