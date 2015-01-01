पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Hazaribagh Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Arrests Pramod Bakshi For Taking Bribe Of Rs 33000 Thousand In Koderma

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घूस पर लगाम:जयनगर अंचल के नाजिर को एसीबी टीम ने 33 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ किया गिरफ्तार

कोडरमा9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयनगर के पहरडीह निवासी राम प्रसाद सिंह से जमीन दाखिल-खारिज के एवज में नाजिर ने रिश्वत मांगी थी।
  • जमीन के दाखिल-खारिज के एवज में मांगी गई थी रिश्वत

एसीबी हजारीबाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को जयनगर अंचल के नाजिर प्रमोद बख्शी को 33 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया। जयनगर के पहरडीह निवासी राम प्रसाद सिंह से जमीन दाखिल-खारिज के एवज में नाजिर ने रिश्वत मांगी थी। इसकी शिकायत राम प्रसाद ने एसीबी में दर्ज कराई थी।

शिकायत में कहा गया कि उसकी मां मसो. लखवंती के नाम से खरीदी गई 9.5 डिसमिल जमीन के दाखिल-खारिज को लेकर पिछले साल 10 सिंतबर, 2019 को ऑनलाइन आवेदन दिया था। दाखिल-खारिज करने को लेकर अंचल नाजिर प्रमोद बख्शी से मिलकर अनुरोध किया। काम करने के लिए नाजिर ने 35 हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांगी। इसे लेकर एसीबी टीम हजारीबाग से संपर्क कर लिखित शिकायत दर्ज कराई।

एसीबी टीम मंगलवार को कोडरमा पहुंची। शिकायतकर्ता की ओर से नाजिर को रुपए देने के लिए फोन किया, तो नाजिर ने तबीयत खराब होने की बात कह कोडरमा के युवराज होटल के पास आने को कहा। दोपहर 2 बजे शिकायतकर्ता ने नाजिर को केमिकल लगे 33 हजार रुपए दिए।

एसीबी ने नाजिर को रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया। नाजिर के आवास पर भी छापेमारी की गई। घर से किसी तरह की बरामदगी की सूचना नहीं है। एसीबी टीम नाजीर को गिरफ्तार कर अपने साथ हजारीबाग ले गई है। कोडरमा के दूधीमाटी में रहने वाला आरोपी नाजिर मूल रूप से नवादा जिले के रजौली का रहनेवाला है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें