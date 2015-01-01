पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज हत्या का आरोप:नवविवाहिता की घर में मिली लाश, पिता ने बाइक और एक लाख रुपए के लिए हत्या का लगाया आरोप

कटकमसांडी (हजारीबाग)39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतका की पहचान पूजा देवी के रूप में की गई।
  • पिता के अनुसार, बेटी की हत्या ससुराल वालों ने की है
  • मृतका के ससुर का कहना है कि बहू ने खुद फांसी लगाया है

कटकमसांडी थाना क्षेत्र के क़ुरहगड्डा गांव में एक नवविवाहिता का शव उसके ससुराल से बरामद किया गया। घटना शुक्रवार की देर रात की है। मृतका के पिता ने थाना में आवेदन देते हुए ससुराल पक्ष पर दहेज हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। जबकि ससुराल पक्ष का कहना है कि बहू ने खुद ही फांसी लगा अपनी जान दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

मृतका की पहचान पूजा देवी के रूप में की गई। पूजा की शादी 30 जून 2019 में हई थी। उसका मायके बरही थाना क्षेत्र के केदारुत गांव में है। इधर, पूजा के पिता रामलखन यादव के अनुसार, शादी के बाद कुछ दिनों तक सब ठीक रहा। पर इसके बाद ससुराल पक्ष की ओर से बाइक और एक लाख रुपए की मांग की जाने लगी। इस पर पूजा की पिटाई भी की जाती थी।

एक सप्ताह पूर्व घर पर हुए विवाद को लेकर पंचायत की बैठक भी हुई थी। पूजा का पति राजेश एक सप्ताह पूर्व दिल्ली काम करने चला गया। शनिवार की सुबह उन्हें जानकारी मिली कि पूजा ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। जब बेटी के ससुराल पहुंचा तो देखा शव पलंग पर था। उसके चेहरे और गर्दन पर खरोंच के निशान थे। रामलखन यादव के अनुसार, बेटी की हत्या ससुराल वालों ने गला दबा कर की है और बचने के लिये शव को पंखे से लटका दिया।

दूसरी ओर पूजा के ससुर बंसी यादव व अन्य लोगों कहना है कि पूजा ने स्वयं फांसी लगाया है। शुकवार की रात सब के साथ खाना खाई और अपने कमरे में मेरे बड़े बेटे उमेश यादव की पांच वर्षीय पुत्री श्वेता को लेकर सोने चली गई। सुबह पूजा की पंखे से लटकी लाश मिली। आसपास के लोगों ने मिलकर शव को पंखे से उतारा।

इधर, कटकमसांडी थाना प्रभारी अरुण कुमार दुबे ने कहा कि पोस्टमाॅर्टम रिपोर्ट आने पर मामले का खुलासा होगा। पुलिस हर दृष्टिकोण से इस घटना की जांच पड़ताल कर रही है।

