वनवे सड़क पर आमने-सामने टक्कर:अज्ञात वाहन ने पिकअप वैन में मारी टक्कर, दो की मौत; बिहार से आ रहे थे रांची

हजारीबाग9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इसी पिकअप वैन से आ रहे थे युवक रांची।
  • बिहार से सब्जी लेने के लिए चार पिकअप से आ रहे थे रांची
  • हादसा बरही थाना क्षेत्र स्थित करसो पंचायत भवन के पास हुआ

बरही थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एनएच-33 पर बुधवार की देर रात एक पिकअप वैन दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। हाइसे में वैन में सवार दो युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि दो लोग जख्मी हो गए। दोनों ही बिहार से रांची के लिए आ रहे थे और इसी दौरान अज्ञात वाहन से उनके पिकअप की आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर लगते ही पिकअप वैन पलट गई। हादसा उस जगह हुआ, जहां सड़क निर्माण के लिए वनवे ट्रैफिक किया गया है। हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा पिकअप को जब्त कर लिया है।

मृतकों की पहचान रौशन कुमार (20) और रंजन पासवान (20) के रूप में की गई। दोनों ही बक्सर (बिहार) निवासी थे। दोनों युवकों समेत चार लोग रांची से सब्जी लेने के लिए पिकअप वैन से आ रहे थे। जैसे ही उनकी गाड़ी करसो पंचायत भवन के पास पहुंची, सामने से आ रही किसी गाड़ी ने जोरदार टक्कर मारी।

टक्कर बस या ट्रक से हुई होगी
हादसा इतना जबरदस्त था कि टक्कर होते ही पिकअप सड़क पर पलट गया। हादसे को देख यह अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि टक्कर बस या ट्रक से हुई होगी। देर रात हो जाने की वजह से किसी ने टक्कर मारने वाली गाड़ी को नहीं देखा और घटना के बाद ड्राइवर गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गया। इधर, घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

