झारखंड कैबिनेट का फैसला:सरना धर्मकोड के लिए केंद्र को प्रस्ताव भेजेगी झारखंड की सरकार

रांची17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीएड में नामांकन के लिए एंट्रेंस टेस्ट नहीं होगा (फाइल)
  • झारखंड सरकार ने रिम्स में सीटों की संख्या 250 करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार से एमओयू करने का फैसला किया है
  • कौशल विकास कार्यक्रम अब नहीं रहेगा उच्च शिक्षा का हिस्सा

राज्य के आदिवासियों के लिए अलग सरना कोड का प्रावधान करने के लिए हेमंत सरकार केंद्र सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजेगी। सोमवार को कैबिनेट की बैठक में इस पर मंत्रिमंडल ने सहमति दे दी है। इसके लिए विधानसभा में 11 नवंबर को एक विशेष सत्र का भी आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

रिम्स में 250 होगी सीटों की संख्या

झारखंड सरकार ने रिम्स में सीटों को 250 करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार से एमओयू करने का फैसला किया है। इसका प्रस्ताव सोमवार को कैबिनेट की बैठक में लाया गया, जिसे स्वीकृति दे दी गई। इसमें 120 करोड़ रुपए का इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के मद में खर्च आएगा। जिसकी 60 फीसदी राशि केंद्र और 40 प्रतिशत राशि राज्य सरकार देगी। कौशल विकास कार्यक्रम का कार्यान्वयन अब उच्च शिक्षा की जगह श्रम नियोजन व प्रशिक्षण विभाग से किया जाएगा। कैबिनेट की बैठक में इससे संबंधित संशोधनों को भी स्वीकृति दे दी गई है।

बीएड में नामांकन के लिए नहीं लिया जाएगा एंट्रेस टेस्ट
इसके अलावा बीएड में नामांकन के लिए एंट्रेंस टेस्ट नहीं लेने का भी फैसला किया गया। इसमें मेरिट के आधार पर नामांकन होगा। कैबिनेट की बैठक में यह भी फैसला लिया गया कि अब धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए 2070 रुपए दिए जाएंगे।

