  • Hemant Sarkar Succumbed To All round Pressure, U turn Had To Be Taken On The Guidelines Of Chhath After Protest From Home.

घाट पर छठ करने का मुद्दा:चौतरफा दबाव में झुकी हेमंत सरकार, घर से ही विरोध के बाद छठ के गाइडलाइन पर लेना पड़ा यू-टर्न

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घाट पर छठ करने की मांग को लेकर जन आंदोलन शुरू हो गया था (फाइल)
  • -विपक्ष को मिला विरोध का मुद्दा तो आस्था के सवाल पर सड़क पर उतर गए थे लोग

सरकार गठन के बाद पहली बार छठ की गाइडलाइन पर हेमंत सरकार को अपने फैसले पर ही यू टर्न लेना पड़ा। किसी संगठन और समिति से चर्चा किए बिना छठ की गाइडलाइन को जारी कर देना सरकार पर भारी पड़ा। इससे न केवल सरकार की किरकिरी हुई बल्कि मुद्दे की ताक में बैठे विपक्षी पार्टियों को विरोध का एक विषय मिल गया।

विपक्ष ने किया जोरदार विरोध

सरकार की तरफ से नदी, तालाब, डैम पर छठ पर प्रतिबंध लगाते ही बीजेपी ने इसे हिंदू आस्था पर कुठाराघात बता दिया। रांची में बीजेपी के सांसद से लेकर सभी विधायक जल-हठ पर उतर आए और इसे हेमंत सरकार का हिंदू विरोधी निर्णय बता दिया। राज्य के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास से लेकर बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश तक सभी ने सीएम को अलग-अलग पत्र लिखा और इसे तुगलकी फरमान बता दिया।

घर से भी शुरू हो गया विरोध
सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध केवल विपक्ष ही नहीं कर रही थी बल्कि घर से भी विरोध के स्वर फूट पड़े थे। छठ में गाइडलाइन में संशोधन की मांग को लेकर पार्टी के महासचिव विनोद कुमार पांडेय खुद सीएम के दरबार में पहुंच गए। सरकार में सहयोगी कांग्रेस के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रामेश्वर उरांव से लेकर अन्य बड़े कांग्रेसी नेता भी जब इसके विरोध में ट्वीट करने लगे तो सवाल उठने लगा कि क्या सरकार कैबिनेट के सहयोगियों से भी इस पर चर्चा नहीं की थी।

पानी में उतर गई जनता
विरोध का स्वर केवल राजनेता और राजनीतिक दलों तक ही सीमित नहीं रहा। राज्य भर में सरकार के इस फैसले का विरोध होने लगा। विभिन्न पूजा समितियां जहां सरकार के इस फैसले के विरोध में सीएम का पुतला दहन कर रहे थे तो महिला-पुरुष घाट पर छठ करने की मांग को लेकर जन आंदोलन शुरू कर दिए थे और पानी में उतर गए थे। नतीजतन मंगलवार देर शाम सरकार को गाइडलाइन में संशोधन करना पड़ा।

ये है नया गाइडलाइन -अब नदियों और तालाबों के घाटों पर कर सकेंगे छठ पूजा -नदी, तालाब, डैम, झील में एक-दूसरे से छह फीट की दूरी रखनी होगी। -मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। -जलाशयों व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकना मना होगा। -किसी भी घाट के किनारे कोई स्टॉल नहीं लगेंगे -छठ समितियों और जिला प्रशासन को दिशा-निर्देश के पालन करवाना होगा। -सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर आतिशबाजी नहीं होगी

