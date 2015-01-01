पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान का समर्थन मूल्य घोषित:झारखंड में एमएसपी के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी , 182 रुपए क्विंटल बोनस देगी सरकार

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020-21 के दौरान किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। (फाइल)
  • साधारण किस्म का धान 1868 रुपए एवं ग्रेड-ए धान 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल क्रय करेगी सरकार, 182 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बोनस देगी

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020-21 के दौरान किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। इस पर अब कैबिनेट की स्वीकृति ली जाएगी। साधारण किस्म का धान 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल एवं ग्रेड-ए धान समर्थन मूल्य 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके अलावा 182 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बोनस देगी सरकार।

इस तरह साधारण किस्म की धान का मूल्य 2050 और ए-ग्रेड धान की कीमत प्रति क्विंटल 2070 रुपए होगी। झारखंड राज्य खाद्य एवं असैनिक आपूर्ति निगम लिमिटेड द्वारा आवश्यकतानुसार पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या एवं प्रखंड से दूरी को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए पर्याप्त संख्या में धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र संचालित किए जाएंगे।

जिलावार अधिप्राप्ति केंद्रों की संख्या का निर्धारण झारखंड राज्य खाद्य एवं असैनिक आपूर्ति निगम लिमिटेड द्वारा खाद्य सार्वजनिक वितरण एवं उपभोक्ता मामले विभाग झारखंड से सहमति प्राप्त करते हुए किया जाएगा।

