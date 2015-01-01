पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम से मुलाकात:मुख्यमंत्री से आदिवासी संगठन और बंधु की मांग, विस से केवल सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव पास हो

रांची21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी समाज सरना धर्म रक्षा अभियान के सदस्यों ने मुलाकात की।
  • बंधु तिर्की ने कहा-सरना धर्म काेड का विराेध करने से स्थिति हाे जाएगी जटिल, सदन से सरना धर्म काेड ही किया जाए पारित

राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी समाज सरना धर्म रक्षा अभियान ने मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से विधानसभा में सिर्फ सरना धर्म कोड से संबंधित प्रस्ताव रखे जाने और पास कराने की मांग की है। सदस्यों ने शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री से मिल कर कहा कि सरना धर्म कोड की मांग सर्वमान्य है। इससे संबंधित राजकीय संकल्प से आदिवासी शब्द को हटाया जाए। सिर्फ सरना धर्म कोड का प्रस्ताव पारित किया जाए। दूसरी ओर कांग्रेस विधायक बंधु तिर्की ने कहा है कि वह प्रारंभ से ही जनगणना के कॉलम में आदिवासियों के लिए सरना धर्म कोड की मांग करते रहे हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने नई सरकार के गठन के बाद मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन देकर और स्वयं मिलकर सरना धर्म कोड को पारित करने के लिए विशेष सत्र बुलाने की मांग रखी थी। मुख्यमंत्री ने उनकी मांगों पर अमल भी किया और सरना धर्म कोड को लेकर विशेष सत्र का आयोजन 11 नवंबर को किया जा रहा है। बंधु तिर्की शनिवार को संवाददाताओं से बातचीत कर रहे थे।

बंधु तिर्की ने कहा कि जो बात सामने आई है, उसके अनुसार सरना धर्म कोड के साथ ही विकल्प के रूप में आदिवासी शब्द भी जोड़ा गया है। अर्थात आदिवासी ऑब्लिक सरना धर्मकाेड। यह कहीं से भी उचित नहीं है और इससे भ्रम की स्थिति पैदा हो रही है। यह भ्रामक है। इसलिए वे मुख्यमंत्री से यह मांग करते हैं कि सरना धर्म कोड के साथ आदिवासी धर्म कोड ना जोड़ा जाए बल्कि आदिवासी शब्द को हटा दिया जाए, आदिवासी शब्द को विलोपित कर दिया जाए। उन्होंने आदिवासी धर्म कोड की मांग करने वालों से भी कहा कि वे अगर सरना धर्म काेड का विरोध करते रहे तो इससे यह मामला पेचीदा हो जाएगा। इसलिए राजनीतिक रूप से नहीं आस्था की भावना को ध्यान में रखकर मांग करना चाहिए।

बंधु तिर्की ने कहा कि धर्म कोड में आदिवासी शब्द जोड़े जाने से जाति का बोध होता है और इसी वजह से यह भ्रामक प्रतीत होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान भी केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री ने गुमला में कहा था कि अगर उनकी सरकार आई तो सरना धर्म कोड को कानूनी मान्यता दिलाई जाएगी। बंधु तिर्की ने कहा कि सरना धर्म कोड की मांग लागू होने से सरना धर्मावलंबियों की अलग धार्मिक पहचान बरकरार रहेगी। इससे आदिवासी जनसंख्या का आंकलन हो पाएगा। उन्हें संवैधानिक अधिकार का लाभ मिल सकेगा।

