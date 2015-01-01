पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:झारखंड में अब मनरेगा के पदाधिकारियों को मिलेगी ईपीएफ की सुविधा

रांची।एक घंटा पहले
मनरेगा संविदा कर्मियों को सामाजिक सुरक्षा व ईपीएफ की सुविधा देने की मांग लगातार की जा रही थी
  • सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने इससे संबंधित प्रस्ताव को अपनी सहमति दे दी है

झारखंड में मनरेगा में कांट्रैक्ट पर कार्यरत पदाधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को अब सामाजिक सुरक्षा और ईपीएफ की सुविधा मिलेगी। सीएम हेमंत सोरेन ने इससे संबंधित प्रस्ताव को अपनी सहमति दे दी है। इसका प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार के दिशा-निर्देश और संविदा पर कार्यरत मनरेगा कर्मियों की ओर से लगातार की जा रही मांगों को ध्यान में रखकर तैयार किया गया है।

अभी तक नहीं मिल रहा था ईपीएफ का लाभ नई पेंशन योजना और संविदा के आधार पर नियुक्ति योजना-सह-वित्त विभाग के अधीन है। अब इस प्रस्ताव पर योजना-सह-वित्त विभाग की सहमति ली जाएगी। मनरेगा अंतर्गत राज्य व क्षेत्रीय स्तर पर संविदा पर कार्यरत पदाधिकारियों व कर्मियों को अभी तक ईपीएफ का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा था।

लगातार की जा रही थी मांग मनरेगा संविदा कर्मियों को सामाजिक सुरक्षा और ईपीएफ की सुविधा देने की मांग लगातार की जा रही थी। कई संगठनों की तरफ से इस संबंध में सरकार से मांग की गई थी। संविदा कर्मियों ने इसके लिए आंदोलन भी किया था।

