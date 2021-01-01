पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोयाबाद की घटना:तेज रफ्तार हाइवा ने पुलिस वाहन और CISF की गाड़ी को मारा टक्कर, ASI समेत तीन घायल

​​​​​​​लोयाबाद (धनबाद)28 मिनट पहले
हाइवा के टक्कर से क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस वाहन। - Dainik Bhaskar
हाइवा के टक्कर से क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस वाहन।
  • पुलिस मामले में हाइवा सहित एक दस चक्का ट्रक भी जब्त किया है

पंजाबी मोड़ के पास तेज रफ्तार हाइवा ने पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी की गाड़ी और CISF वाहन को रौंद दिया। हाइवा को मौके पर छोड़ उसपर सवार चार लोग भाग निकले। घटना रात डेढ़ बजे की है। घटना में पुलिस के एक ASI केपी यादव समेत तीन जवान घायल हुए है। ASI को सिर में अंदरूनी चोट है। सभी का उपचार लोयाबाद क्षेत्रीय अस्पताल में किया गया। पेट्रोलिंग वाहन के परखच्चे उड़ गए। जबकि CISF की गाड़ी को भी नुकसान हुआ है। मामले में CISF के इंस्पेक्टर ने थाना में शिकायत दिया है।

घटना क्षेत्र में सनसनीखेज बना हुआ है। अब तक हाइवा मालिक का पता नहीं है। पुलिस मामले में हाइवा सहित एक दस चक्का ट्रक भी जब्त किया है। हाइवा में जमशेदपुर और ट्रक में बिहार का नंबर अंकित है।

ये है घटना

रात 1 बजे के करीब एक ट्रक और हाइवा के स्टाफ आपस में झगड़ा कर रहे थे। पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी ने उन्हें डांट कर हटाया। फिर थोड़ी देर में सभी हाइवा में सवार होकर निकल गए। इस बीच पुलिस को लगा कि हाइवा में कुछ लोग एक व्यक्ति का गला दबा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने जब हाइवा को रोकने की कोशिश की तो वो भागने लगे।

हाइवा CISF की गाड़ी को टक्कर मारते हुए घसिटते हुए 30 मीटर आगे तक ले गया

इस बीच थाना को सूचना दी गई और थाना के पास बेरिकेड्स लगाया गया। पर हाइवा बेरिकेड्स तोड़कर आगे निकल भगा। सेंदरा के पास CISF इंस्पेक्टर आदर्श कुमार सिंह को भी जब हाइवा के तेज रफ्तार होने पर शक हुआ तो उन्होंने भी उसे रोकने की कोशिश की। इसी बीच हाइवा उनकी गाड़ी को टक्कर मारते हुए घसिटते हुए 30 मीटर आगे तक ले गया। वहीं, हाइवा का पीछा करते पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी जब सेंदरा पहुंची तो हाइवा ने उसे भी जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इससे ASI समेत तीन पुलिस जवान चोटिल हो गए।

