  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  • Howrah Mumbai Rail Route Stalled For 6 And A Half Hours On Demand Of Stoppage Of Express Trains At Goilkera Station

साढ़े छह घंटे ठप रहा हावड़ा-मुंबई रेलमार्ग:गोइलकेरा स्टेशन पर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों के ठहराव की मांग को लेकर पटरी पर बैठे लोग

​​​​​​​गोइलकेरा (चक्रधरपुर)13 मिनट पहले
सैकड़ों की संख्या में ग्रामीण रेल चक्का जाम आंदोलन की शुरुआत करते हुए हावड़ा-मुंबई रेल मार्ग के गाेइलकेरा रेलवे स्टेशन रेलव ट्रैक पर बैठ गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
सैकड़ों की संख्या में ग्रामीण रेल चक्का जाम आंदोलन की शुरुआत करते हुए हावड़ा-मुंबई रेल मार्ग के गाेइलकेरा रेलवे स्टेशन रेलव ट्रैक पर बैठ गए।

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के गोइलकेरा रेलवे स्टेशन में बुधवार को नागरिक एकता मंच द्वारा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों के ठहराव समेत आठ सूत्री मांगों को लेकर रेल चक्का जाम आंदोलन किया गया। सैकड़ों की संख्या में ग्रामीण रेल चक्का जाम आंदोलन की शुरुआत करते हुए हावड़ा-मुंबई रेल मार्ग के गाेइलकेरा रेलवे स्टेशन रेलव ट्रैक पर बैठ गए। हालांकि, रेल अधिकारियों के साथ पांच दौर की वार्ता के बाद मांगें पूरी होने के आश्वासन पर दोपहर सवा तीन बजे रेल चक्का जाम आंदोलन को समाप्त करने की घोषणा की गई। ट्रैक जाम होने से करीब साढ़े 6 घंटे तक इस रूट पर ट्रेनें नहीं चल पाई।

मालगाड़ी व यात्री ट्रेनें खड़ी रहीं
सुबह 8 बजकर 45 मिनट पर चक्का जाम शुरू होते ही अप-डाउन और थर्ड लाइन में ट्रेनों को रोक दिया गया। मालगाड़ी और कई यात्री ट्रेनें दूसरे स्टेशनों पर रोक दी गई। आंदोलन शुरू होते ही मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक सौगत मित्रा आंदोलनकारियों से वार्ता के लिए पहुंचे। लेकिन, नागरिक एकता मंच ने डीआरएम को बुलाने की मांग करते हुए वार्ता करने से इनकार कर दिया।

दोपहर एक बजे सड़क मार्ग से सीनियर डीसीएम मनीष कुमार पाठक आंदोलनकारियों से बातचीत करने के लिए गोइलकेरा पहुंचे। जहां उनसे नागरिक एकता मंच के प्रतिनिधि मंडल के साथ पांच दौर की वार्ता हुई। इसके बाद दोपहर 3 बजे सीनियर डीसीएम और अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी अभिजीत सिन्हा के साथ आंदोलनकारियों की वार्ता सफल रही, जिसके बाद चक्का जाम हटाने का फैसला किया गया।

