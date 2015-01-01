पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छुट्टी लेकर लाैट रहे थे घर:हैदराबाद में ट्रक ने कार में मारी टक्कर, पलामू के चार मजदूराें की माैत

रामगढ़ (पलामू)11 मिनट पहले
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त जाइलो कार।
  • सोमवार की रात करीब 2 बजे हैदराबाद में हुआ सड़क हादसा
  • ट्रेन में टिकट नहीं मिलने पर सभी कार बुक कर आ रहे थे गांव

मजदूरी कर बंगलुरू से जाइलो कार पर सवार होकर वापस अपने घर लौट रहे रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के चार मजदूरों की मौत हैदराबाद मे सड़क दुर्घटना में हो गई। दीपावली एवं छठ के मौके पर छुट्‌टी लेकर सभी लोग घर लौट रहे थे। लेकिन ट्रेन में टिकट नहीं मिलने के कारण रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के छह और यूपी के चार मजदूर जाइलो कार बुक कर सोमवार की शाम निकले थे। करीब 2 बजे रात सामने से आ रहे ट्रक ने कार में टक्कर मार दी।

इस घटना में दो मजदूर घायल भी हुए हैं। मृतकों में रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के उलडंडा गांव निवासी प्रमोद भूईहर (25), विनोद भूईहर (21), रामगढ़ नदीपार गांव निवासी हरि लोहार (45) एवं कमलेश लोहार (28) शामिल हैं। इस घटना में उलडंडा गांव निवासी अनिल भूईहर एवं रामगढ़ निवासी आनंद कुमार चंद्रवंशी जख्मी हो गए है। दोनों को इलाज के लिए हैदराबाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जख्मी अनिल भूईहर ने फोन से घटना की जानकारी परिवार वालों को दी।

