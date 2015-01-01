पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राकृतिक शक्ति सूर्य:झारखंड की अपनी परंपरा में छठ जैसा पर्व नहीं है, यहां सूरज की पूजा का त्योहार है सूरजाही

(डॉ. गिरिधारी राम गौंझू्, पूर्व अध्यक्ष जनजातीय एवं क्षेत्रीय भाषा विभाग, रांची) झारखंड के आदिवासी-सदानों में सूर्य को सबसे बड़ी प्राकृतिक शक्ति के रूप में माना जाता है। सदान सूरज की पूजा ‘सूरजाही पूजा’ के रूप में करते हैं। यह पर्व दो तरह से मनता है। कहीं अगहन महीने के रविवार को यह पूजा होती है, तो कहीं मन्नत पूरी होने के बाद लोग इसे मनाते हैं, जिसमें पूरा गोतिया या गांव सम्मिलित होता है।

विशेषकर झारखंड की अपनी परंपरा में छठ जैसा पर्व नहीं है, परंतु सूर्य देव की उपासना नागवंश की स्थापना यानी फणिमुकुट राय के समय की मानी जाती है। सूरजाही यानी सूरज आही (है) की पूजा घर के आंगन में होती है।

तीन दिनों के इस पर्व में पहले दिन नहाय-खाय या संझत होता है, जिसमें पूजा करने वाले सात्विक भोजन करते हैं। दूसरे दिन उपवास होता है, जिसमें शाम को डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। तीसरे दिन उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद घर के आंगन में बलि होती है, फिर भोज का आयोजन होता है।

