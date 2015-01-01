पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • In Jamshedpur, The Family Stopped The Ambulance Carrying The Dead Body Of The Laborer, The Agreement Reached After The Commotion

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

10 घंटा बाद निकाली गई लाश:जमशेदपुर में मिट्टी में दबे मजदूर का शव ले जा रहे एंबुलेंस को परिजनों ने रोका, हंगामा के बाद हुआ समझौता

जमशेदपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिजनों को 4 लाख का चेक, इएसआई में 15 लाख जमा होंगे, पत्नी को मिलेगा प्रतिमाह 15 हजार
  • कदमा थाना में त्रिपक्षीय वार्ता के बाद हुआ समझौता, शव काे पोस्टमाॅर्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंपा गया

कदमा रामनगर आरोग्य भवन के पास खोदे गए गड्ढे में गिरकर मृत मजदूर का शव बुधवार तड़के साढ़े तीन बजे निकाला गया। रेस्क्यू टीम में शामिल टाटा स्टील की दमकल विभाग और मजदूरों द्वारा 10 घंटे की कड़ी मेहनत के बाद मिट्टी में दबे मजदूर का शव निकाला जा सका। शव को ले जाने वाली एंबुलेंस को परिवार के लोगों ने कार्रवाई व मुआवजा की मांग पर घटनास्थल के पास ही रोक लिया। एक घंटे तक हंगामा के बाद मुआवजा व कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर मामला शांत कराया और शव को एमजीएम अस्पताल के शीतगृह भेजा गया।

मालूम हो कि 24 नवंबर की देर शाम को सीवरेज पाइप लाइन बिछाने के काम के दौरान मिट्टी धसने से कार्यरत मजदूर जीवन 20 फीट गहराई मंे गिर गया। उसका शव पाइप में जाकर फंस गया और मिट्टी धंसने से वह दब गया। घटना के बाद 10 घंटे तक वहां हंगामा चला। शव पोस्टमाॅर्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। इससे पहले सुबह कदमा थाना मंे जुस्को के अधिकारी और मृतक की पत्नी के बीच समझौता हुअा। इसमंे परिवार को 4 लाख रुपए का चेक दिया गया। इएसआई में 15 लाख रुपए कंपनी जमा कराएगी। साथ ही जीवन सोना की पत्नी मुनी सोना को प्रतिमाह खाता में 15 हजार रुपए जमा (जब तक मृतक की उम्र 60 साल की होगी) यानि 13 साल तक किए जाएंगे। ठेका कंपनी के मालिक बुद्धदेव गिरी द्वारा मृतक के एक बेटा को नौकरी दी जाएगी।

इस त्रिपक्षीय वार्ता में जुस्को के कैंप्टन धनंजय मिश्रा, अरविंद सिंह, मेजर विक्की ठाकुर, मृतक की पत्नी मुनी सोना, बड़ा बेटा सुमीत सोना और छोटा बेटा विक्की सोना और भाजपा के कदमा मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेश सिंह और कांग्रेस पार्टी के कुछ नेता भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें