चंद्रा ज्वेलर्स के मालिक पर फायरिंग मामला:प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर पत्नी चली गई थी मायके, दामाद ने गुस्से में ससुर पर करा दी फायरिंग

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
आरोपियों को जेल भेजती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपियों को जेल भेजती पुलिस।
  • शनिवार की रात ज्वेलरी शॉप बंद करने के दौरान गणेश चंद्रा को गोली मारी गई थी

कदमा थाना अंतर्गत बजरंग अखाड़ा के पास चंद्रा ज्वेलर्स के मालिक गणेश चंद्र को गोली मारने के मामले का खुलासा पुलिस ने कर लिया है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने गणेश चंद्र के दामाद कदम टैंक रोड निवासी राजकुमार पात्रो और दामाद के साथी भाटिया बस्ती निवासी रघुनाथ मन्ना को गिरफ्तार किया है।

गणेश चंद्र की बेटी, पति राजकुमार पात्रो की प्रताड़ना से परेशान होकर 6 माह पहले मायके आ गई थी। उसने तलाक की अर्जी भी दे दी थी। तब से राजकुमार पत्नी को अंजाम भुगतने की धमकी देता था। राजकुमार ने गणेश चंद्र को भी बेटी को उसके पास नहीं भेजने पर उन्हें अंजाम भुगतने की धमकी दी थी।

रघुनाथ ने गणेश चंद्रा को मारी थी गोली, बाइक पर बैठा था दामाद
शनिवार की रात गणेश चंद्रा ज्वेलरी शॉप बंद कर घर लौटने की तैयारी में थे। इस दौरान रघुनाथ मन्ना और राजकुमार पात्रो बाइक से वहां पहुंचे। बाइक राजकुमार चला रहा था जबकि पीछे रघुनाथ बैठा हुआ था। ज्वेलरी शॉप के पास पहुंचने के बाद रघुनाथ ने उतरकर गणेश चंद्रा को गोली मार दी। एक गोली गणेश चंद्रा के पेट में लगी थी जबकि दूसरा मिसफायर हो गया था।

वारदात के बाद गणेश चंद्रा की बेटी आयुषी चंद्रा ने अपने पति राजकुमार पत्रो पर गोली मारने का शक जाहिर करते हुए उसके और एक अज्ञात युवक के खिलाफ थाना में केस दर्ज करवाया था। आयुषी ने राजकुमार से दिसंबर 2019 में लव मैरिज की थी। इसके बाद वह आयुषी को पैसे के लिए प्रताड़ित किया करता था।

दोनों आरोपियों को भेजा जेल

इधर, आरोपियों के पास से एक देसी पिस्टल, बाइक, 2 मोबाइल और एक जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किया है। मंगलवार को पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया। SSP डॉक्टर एम तमिल वाणन ने मामले का खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि दोनों रेलवे स्टेशन के पास ओडिशा भागने के क्रम में पकड़े गए। राजकुमार मूल रूप से ओडिशा का जबकि रघुनाथ मन्ना बहरागोड़ा का रहने वाला है।

ओडिशा भागने की तैयारी में थे आरोपी

घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद दोनों की ओडिशा भागने की प्लानिंग थी। दोनों कदमा में किराए के मकान में रहते थे। आरोपी रघुनाथ मन्ना पर कदमा थाना में पूर्व से आर्म्स एक्ट और रंगदारी के तीन मामले दर्ज हैं। घटना में प्रयुक्त पिस्तौल भी रघुनाथ के पास से ही बरमाद किया गया।

