नशे में रिश्ते का खून:शराब के नशे में पुत्र ने पीट-पीटकर की पिता की हत्या, आरोपी फरार

जमशेदपुर16 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है।
  • आरोपी अक्सर शराब पीने के बाद अपना मानसिक संतुलन खो देता था
  • दरवाजा तोड़ पिता को घसीटते हुए बाहर निकाला और उनकी हत्या कर दी

ईचागढ़ थाना क्षेत्र में एक पुत्र ने शराब के नशे में अपने पिता की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी। फिलहाल आरोपी फरार है। घटना मंगलवार की देर रात चितु पंचायत के डुमरा की है। हत्या की वजह आपसी विवाद है। अक्सर आरोपी शराब पीने के बाद अपना मानसिक संतुलन खो देता था। इधर, घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

मृतक की पहचान रेखू सिंह (55) के रूप में की गई। रेखू का बेटा तेजू सिंह (35) हमेशा शराब पीने के बाद घर पर हंगामा किया करता था। तेजू के इस व्यवहार की वजह से उसकी पत्नी अपने तीन बच्चों को लेकर मायके में रह रही थी। तेजू पर करीब 10 साल पहले अपने चाचा की हत्या करने का भी आरोप है। इस मामले में तेजू 5 साल तक जेल में रहकर भी आया था।

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार, रेखू सिंह और उसका बेटा तेजू ने मंगलवार की रात एक साथ शराब पी। इसी दौरान किसी बात पर दोनों में विवाद हो गया। तेजू ने डंडा उठाया और पिता की पिटाई शुरू कर दी। रेखू किसी तरह जान बचाकर घर में भागा और अंदर से दरवाजा बंद कर दिया। पर तेजू ने दरवाजा तोड़कर रेखू को घसीटते हुए बाहर निकाला और लाठी से फिर से पिटाई करने लगा। जब रेखू बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया तो तेजू ने गला घोंटकर उसकी जान ले ली। लोगों ने घटना की सूचना बुधवार सुबह पुलिस को दी।

