जमशेदपुर में सड़क हादसा:ऑटो पलटने से एक ही परिवार के 5 सदस्य जख्मी, दो बच्चों के इलाज के लिए जा रहे थे अस्पताल

जमशेदपुर
ऑटो पलटने से जख्मी महिलाएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑटो पलटने से जख्मी महिलाएं।
  • ड्राइवर के अनुसार सड़क पर अचानक एक कुत्ते के आ जाने से ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई

चांडिल थाना क्षेत्र स्थित चिलगु के पास गुरुवार को यात्रियों से भरी ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। इस घटना में दो बच्चे समेत 5 लोग जख्मी हो गए। सभी एक ही परिवार के सदस्य हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने सभी को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। हालांकि किसी को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई है। परिवार दोनों बच्चों के इलाज के लिए अस्पताल जा रहा था और इसी दौरान यह हादसा हुआ।

घटना की सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची। घायलों में चांडिल बाजार निवासी जोसना मोदक, एक अन्य महिला और दोनों बच्चे कालीपद मोदक (4), मदन मोदक (6) और ड्राइवर रमेश प्रसाद शामिल हैं। दोनों बच्चे ऑटो के नीचे दब गए थे। स्थानीय लोगों ने दोनों बच्चो को बाहर निकाला। ड्राइवर के अनुसार सड़क पर अचानक एक कुत्ते के आ जाने से ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई।

