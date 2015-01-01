पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुबह 7 बजे मर्डर:आदित्यपुर में बालू सप्लायर की गोली मार की हत्या, बाइक से आए थे दो बदमाश

आदित्यपुर (जमशेदपुर)2 मिनट पहले
मृत बालू सप्लायर का भी आपराधिक इतिहास रहा है।
  • बदमाशों ने बाइक पर बैठे बालू सप्लायर को नजदीक से सिर में गोली मारी

आदित्यपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत सबसे व्यस्ततम S Type चौक पर बुधवार करीब 7 बजे सुबह दो बदमाशों ने बालू सप्लायर की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। बदमाश बाइक पर आए थे और घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बिस्टुपुर की ओर भाग निकले​​​​​​।

घटना के फौरन बाद आनन-फानन में स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा जख्मी बालू सप्लायर सुजय नंदी को TMH में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। वहीं, घटना की सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

बुधवार सुबह 7 बजे के करीब बालू सप्लायर सुजय नंदी रोजाना की तरह अपने दुकान और गोदाम के आगे माझी टोला जाने वाले मेन रोड के किनारे अपनी बाइक पर बैठा हुआ था। तभी बाइक पर सवार दो बदमाश मौके पर पहुंचे और सुजय नंदी के सिर में नजदीक से गोली मार दी।

जेल में बंद कृष्णा गोप से चल रहा था विवाद

बताया जाता है कि मृत बालू सप्लायर का भी आपराधिक इतिहास रहा है और वह कई मामलों में जेल जा चुका है। बालू सप्लाई को लेकर 4 वर्ष पूर्व भी सुजय नंदी पर फायरिंग हुई थी, जिसमें उसकी जान बच गई थी। वहीं, सुजय नंदी का सरायकेला जेल में बंद कुख्यात कृष्णा गोप से भी पुरानी रंजिश थी। पुलिस सारे बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है।

